Kaieteur News is still number one

Kaieteur News is entering its 25th year as a newspaper. Next year, the newspaper will celebrate its silver jubilee.

Kaieteur News has been a gem of a newspaper. Within the first fifteen years of its establishment, it had become the country’s leading daily.

The newspaper started out as a weekly newspaper in 1994. It struggled in its early years. Sales were poor but the newspaper was led by one of the most determined persons you can ever find, the indefatigable Glenn Lall.

Not many people gave the newspaper much chances of success. At the time, the two dailies were the Guyana Chronicle and the Stabroek News, one a state-owned newspaper and the other a private initiative. Many people said that there was no place for a third daily.

Glenn Lall, as he has done countless times, proved them wrong. Under his guiding hand, the newspaper went from being an obscure publication to today a bastion of press freedom. Glenn Lall. He has piloted the newspapers to heights which would never have been imagined when the newspaper started 24 years ago.

It was not easy. Kaieteur News has paid high price for its fearless reporting. No other newspaper in the Caribbean has been subject to the attacks to which the Kaieteur News was subjected. This newspaper did not receive a single government advertisement in the first ten years of its existence, despite it by then being the number one newspaper in the country.

In August of 2006, gunmen invaded the Kaieteur News premises and slaughtered five of the staff members. Two years ago, a grenade was thrown at the publisher’s vehicle parked outside of the newspapers. Trumped-up charges were leveled against the publisher and his wife.

All manner of pressures were brought to bear and still being brought to bear on this newspaper by those who have power. Persons connected with the publisher have been vilified and victimized both by the PPPC and the APNU+AFC administration.

There are forces which would like to see Kaieteur News shutdown. There are forces which want Kaieteur News to not take an independent stand. There are forces which want this newspaper to stop exposing wrongdoing, especially corruption.

Kaieteur News has become the Caribbean’s leading newspaper for exposing skullduggery. The list of exposes run by this newspaper is endless. Hardly a week goes by without Kaieteur News featuring some story which points to official wrongdoing. Were it not for Kaieteur News a great many wrongs would continue to be concealed from the public.

Kaieteur News has emerged as the newspaper that has told it like it is. As it enters its 25th year, Kaieteur News has become an institution of freedom in the country.

The trademark of the newspaper has been the trademark of its publisher. Kaieteur News is a fearless newspaper. It calls it as it sees it and this is why despite all the political pressures, including calls by a President for the newspaper to be boycotted and a slew of libel actions intended to silence the newspaper, the Kaieteur News has survived and gotten stronger.

Happy 24th birthday to Kaieteur News.