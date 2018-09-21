Latest update September 21st, 2018 12:59 AM

GFF Elite League Season III…. Conquerors/Western Tigers clash to bring the curtains down tonight

Sep 21, 2018 Sports 0

Delon Lanferman – Den Amstel FC

Fruta Conquerors Football Club has already won the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Elite League Season Three title and head into tonight’s final night of play eager to end on a high when they face off with Western Tigers in the last game of the season.
When action continued on the penultimate night, Wednesday at the Georgetown Football Club (GFC) ground, dethroned champions, Guyana Defence Force (GDF) ended their campaign with a thumping 6-1 triumph over the relegated Cougars FC, the later finishing last in the league after only gaining seven points from their allotment of 18 matches with a goal difference of -52.
On the score sheet for GDF were Cargill Younge (81st, 90th), Darrell George (11th), Jeffrey Pereira (33rd), Delwin Fraser (38th) and Kenneth Oparametuche (65th). Mark Wronge netted a consolation for Cougars in the 82nd minute.
The result has placed GDF second on the points table after their 18 games with 40 points and they will be hoping Western Tigers go down in their final game tonight so they can enjoy the 2nd place cash prize of $2million.
In the other match on Wednesday, Aiden Lawrence gave Victoria Kings the lead in the 10th minute of the clash against Western Tigers but national midfielder Daniel Wilson leveled the contest four minutes later.
In the 36th minute, Randel Gardener was sent off by Referee Dwayne Johnson after receiving a second yellow card but Western Tigers couldn’t find the winner until the 84th minute through their skipper, Hubert Pedro, despite playing against 10 men.
The victory for the Tigers is their third consecutive win by a one goal margin and it has helped them up to third on the points table (38) with one match to play, tonight. In tonight’s curtain raiser, Delon Lanferman will be looking to increase his goal tally for Den Amstel when they match skills with Milerock FC from 19:00hrs.
The West Demerara based Den Amstel unit is sitting in fourth place with 38 points while Linden’s Milerock have narrowly avoided relegation with 15 points from their 17 games played, so far.

