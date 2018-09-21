GBBC’s Young Blood Boxing Card… Bajan King confident of taking home a crown

By Sean Devers

The Guyana Boxing Board of Control’s (GBBC) Young Guns ‘The Proving Ground’ five-bout Professional Card is set for the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH) tomorrow night as the sport returns there for the first time since last January.

With two knockouts in his only two professional fights including the one against Guyana’s Anson Green the last time he fought at the CASH last January, Barbadian Super Middleweight Keithland King is back on South American soil and is confident of taking his crown back to Barbados.

The 30-year-old King, who was born in St Vincent but left there when he was six, will first have to get past 29-year-old National Super Middleweight Champion Derick Richmond who would be making a return to the ring for the first time since 2016. Richmond has a professional record of 11 fights, 5 wins with 4 KOs, 4 losses and 1 draw.

The two will match gloves in the main event of the five-bout card which starts at 20:00hrs tomorrow night over six rounds but a supremely confident King predicts a knockout inside three rounds.

”I am very confident of victory here since I have sparred with the best in the World in the USA including former WBA Light Middleweight Champion American Austin Trout and I am taking my crown back to Barbados,” said the three times Caribbean Champion on his third visit to Guyana.

King spent three years in the US when he was preparing for the 2016 Olympic trials and informed that Trout has been of tremendous support to his fledging Professional career.

”Trout predicted that because of way I fight that I would win my first 10 pro fights by knockouts and I have done so in my first two and I can tell you this won’t go the distance. I will knockout Richardson with my right hand. I heard he said he will knock me out in the third round so I will end the fight before then,” the three times OECS Champion promised.

King disclosed that the first time he saw Richardson fight was in 2013 when he first came here to visit friends. “I heard there was Boxing at the Princess Hotel and saw him fight but I have watched videos with him and although I won’t let out the way I will fight on Saturday night I can tell you I will knock him out,” said 5 feet 10 inch pugilist, who won three Creole Championships in St Lucia.

”I have to win this fight because I have called out Jamaican Richard ‘Frog’ Holmes who beat Richardson before” disclosed King. I turned Pro after I lost my fight in the Olympic trials which I thought I had won. You don’t benefit much as an Amateur in the Caribbean. My biggest challenge as a Pro is funding and sponsorship” said the Bajan

”I would have loved to here for about two weeks before the fight since I don’t have a professional Coach in Barbados and I am using Coach (Lennox) Daniels who will in my corner on fight night” who described Guyana as Las Vegas of Boxing in the Caribbean.

Anson Green had his last sparring at the Albouystown Gym yesterday and says he is ready for tomorrow night’s fight.

James Moore of Linden will face Romeo Norville in a Light Heavyweight contest, Joel Williamson will make his Professional debut against Green in the 140 pounds Junior Welterweight class, Delon Charles with face-off with Terrence Adams in Featherweight match-up while Rewinna David will fight Ansilla Norville in the lone Female bout of the night.

The Press Conference and weight-in is set for today from 15:00hrs at the office of GBBC’s President Peter Abdool (Abdool & Abdool) on Avenue of the Republic. Tickets cost $1,000 for stands and $2,000 for Ring Side, gates open at 19:00hrs.