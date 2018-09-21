Fraud at driver licence….Trial of accused cops to commence next month

The trial involving three members of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) in relation to a massive driver’s licence examination scam that was unearthed last April, at the Felix Austin Police College will commence on October 3.

This announcement was made yesterday by Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, where Police Prosecutor Quinn Harris served statements on the defendants.

The three ranks before the courts are Corporal Shenese Fraser, 31 of 199 Section ‘A’ Field 7 South Sophia; Corporal Ryan Gray, 25, of 215 DaSilva Street, Newtown; and Sergeant Alfred Park, 55, of 1129 Diamond, East Bank Demerara.

Fraser was slapped with 18 counts of misdemeanour, Gray with 20 and Park was slapped with 12 counts of committing a felony.

It is alleged that Fraser, on April 12, last, at Georgetown, with intent to defraud the public, conspired with persons to commit a misdemeanour by uttering 18 questionnaires, knowing them to be forged, in that they were not written by eighteen persons, whose name they were in.

It was also alleged that Gray, on April 12, last, at Georgetown, with intent to defraud the public, conspired with persons to commit a misdemeanour, to which he uttered 20 questionnaires, knowing them to be forged, in that they were not written by 20 persons, whose name they were in.

They both pleaded not guilty to the charges after they were read to them by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

They were released on $150,000 and $160,000 bail respectively by the Magistrate.

Park appeared before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman where he pleaded not guilty to 12 counts of committing a felony.

It is alleged that on April 12, last, at Georgetown, with intent to defraud the Public, he conspired with persons to commit a felony, to which he uttered 12 questionnaires, knowing them to be forged, in that it was not written by 12 persons, whose name they were in.

He, too, denied the allegation and was released on $1.2 M bail.

According to information, on April 12, last, 174 candidates were slated to write the theoretical exam at the Felix Austin Police College, Georgetown.

On the day of the examination, 106 candidates turned up at the training school to write the examination.

The court heard that on conclusion of the examination, it was discovered that 207 examination papers were submitted to the invigilators.

It was reported that after the examination, pastors who allegedly invigilated the examination reported to officers of the wrongdoing, hence an investigation was launched.