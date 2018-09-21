Education Month activities underway in Region One

Education Month activities in Region One, Barima Waini are currently underway at various venues. Schools softball cricket, football and other activities are being held in the various Sub-Regions following which the winners will converge later this month at the Mabaruma ground for the finals.

A ceremony was held in Mabaruma to mark the opening of the month’s activities, which brought together students, teachers, parents and regional officials. In his address, Regional Education Officer Nigel Richards commented that education in the Region is on the rise, given the results of recent National and Regional examinations. He commended the teachers, students and parents for their efforts.

District Education Officer Mr. Marti De Souza reminded that the Department of Education seeks to produce rounded individuals and as a result, inter schools sports competitions are being held across the Region every school term.

In declaring the event open, Mayor of the Town of Mabaruma, Mr. Henry Smith, a former teacher himself, encouraged the children to make full use of the opportunities afforded to them. He reminded them that the conditions are ideal for learning with the many initiatives instituted including the Community Based School Feeding Programme.

Immediately following the opening ceremony, the Annual T10 Inter Primary School’s Under-13 softball cricket competition bowled off. The first round matches saw male and female teams of White Water Primary, Wauna Primary, Hosororo Primary, Barabina Primary and Mabaruma Primary Schools matching skills.

The current defending Champions are the Wauna Primary Under-13 males and the Kamwatta (Moruca) Under-13 girls.