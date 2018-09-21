Banks DIH/GABA Leagues…. Gillis’ 30 helps Eagles soar past Vikings; Gray and David shapes Pacesetters’ trouncing of Pepsi Sonics

Eagles edged Vikings Basketball Club 76-74 to return to winning ways on Wednesday night during Second Division play of the Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association (GABA)/Rainforest Waters/Malta Supreme League at the Burnham Hard Court, Middle and Carmichael Streets.

Berbician Sherland Gillis was the standout player in the game by miles, pouring in a game-high 30 points for Eagles with Nickosie Allicock being the second highest points scorer for the winners with a mere eight points as they helped Eagles to their second win in three games so far in competition.

The eventual score was too close for Eagles which were up by 7 points in the fourth quarter but unforced turnovers coupled with a hanging three-pointer from Osafa Johnson brought the Vikings team, which is a combination of former Qualfon and Republic Bank players, back into the game.

Fittingly, with the score deadlocked and three seconds on the clock, the best player on the court during the game, Gillis, broke free to layup the winning points for Eagles. On the losing side, Kevin Dey hooped 18 points with support from skipper Shayne Joseph (15) and Jeffrey Wilkinson (12).

The opening match at the outdoor facility saw Pacesetters humbling a voluble Pepsi Sonics side, inflicting a 96-51 thrashing in the Under-23 clash, losing by a whopping 45-points. The ruthless Pacesetters unit was led once again by Zion Gray and Troy David who both tipped in the game-high score of 18 points; Shaquan Gill (15) and Kwesi Roberts (13) supported well.

Lemuel Grant (12) and Kelmar Carmichael (10) were the main men for the Yannick December Coached Pepsi Sonics. Coach of Pacesetters, Clement Brush, noted that he was not surprised at the score and explained that his club will continue to be competitive since by his belief, “Pacesetters are the biggest basketball club in the country.”

This year, the U-23 and second divisions will see new champions emerging after two-time winners Bounty Colts have opted to contest the first division only of which they are also the two-time reigning champions of.

Play will continue at the Burnham Court tomorrow and Sunday evening with two matches each night from 18:30hrs. Tomorrow, Kobras clash with Eagles in the U-23 division followed by Bounty Colts bouncing against Plaisance Guardians in the feature, a first division clash from 20:30hrs.

On Sunday, Plasaice Guardians will come up against the high-flying Pacesetters in the first game while Kobras play Eagles again but, this time in the first division. (Calvin Chapman story and photos)