A cuss word in every second

Be sure to taste your words before you spit dem out. A lot of people never think about that. Some never hear that quote. Ryan Effing Crawford was one.

Now he got to swallow dem same words that come out ee mouth when he talk to that li’l police boy. He spit out 32 cuss words in four minutes and when dem boys do de maths it amount to one cuss word every second.

Dem boys was very bright in school, especially in mathematics.

Today, dem boys hear Ryan Effing Crawford will be face to face wid a magistrate fuh face five Real Effing charges. Dem boys gun be in court to hear if he gun eff up de magistrate.

Bharrat Effing Jagdeo planning to eff up Soulja Bai and he gang fuh wha dem pay $314M to Larry fuh de bottom house bond.

Dem boys ain’t believe, dem know politicians get big kick back from that $314M. De whole property worth $25M; Govt advance him de money to mek de down payment to buy de house.

Kickback and kick front had to pass. And that is wha Jagdeo going after.

Dem boys seh dem hope Soulja Bai go after Jagdeo effing friend who collect billions fuh drugs. This man get a whole complex fuh next to nutten and dem boys hear he nah even pay de next to nutten to de Govt.

Dem boys remember Jagdeo words two weeks before elections when he grant Babbie a US$12M drug contract without any tender.

If Jagdeo talking bout locking up people he should lock up heself and he friends fuss. That is why dem boys seh wha is play fuh li’l boy is death fuh Crapo. SOCU playing fuh jail Jagdeo but Jagdeo not playing. He gun jail nuff people.

Dem boys seh dem don’t have people who gun seh dem got presidential immunity like wha Jagdeo tell SOCU.

Soulja Bai might miss jail but Jagdeo spiteful. Nuff people gun be before de court and de Chat-3 gun prosecute all of dem.

Talk half and watch de race to keep out of jail.