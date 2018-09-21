16th Annual FACC/Victor Macedo Mem. Cycle Road Race on this Sunday

A rolling start from 07:30hrs on Sunday from 224 Peter Rose Street, Queenstown will set the action in train when the 16th annual Victor Macedo Cycle Road Race comes off, sponsored by MAcedo Transportation Services and Floyd Macedo and organized by the Flying Ace Cycle Club (FACC).

Senior, junior, veterans Under and Over-45 as well as mountain bike competitors would participate in the event which will see all categories, except the mountain bike and veteran O-45 riders, proceeding to the Long Creek School Road Junction on the Linden Soesdyke Highway before returning for the finish on Homestretch Avenue.

The mountain bike and veteran O-45s riders will turn back at the Yarrowkabra Junction also on the Linden Soesdyke Highway before ending on Homestretch Avenue. The event would also be used for the riders expected to represent Guyana at the Senior Caribbean Cycling Championships next month.

The first eight seniors, four juniors and top three in the other categories would all be rewarded while there would also be 10 sprint prizes at stake.

Last year’s category winners were Jamal John (senior), Christopher Cornelius (junior), Jaikarran Sukhai (Vet. U-45), Ian ‘Deaf Boy’ Jackson (Vet. O-45), Ozia McAulay (mountain bike).