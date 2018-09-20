West Dem man for trial in 2017 murder of friend

A 33-year-old resident of Onderneeming, West Bank Demerara has been committed to stand trial for murder in the next sitting of the Berbice High Court.

Rawle Bernard 33, a labourer is accused of murdering Sylvan Stoll, 50, an electrician of Plot ‘B’, Herstelling, East Bank Demerara.

The incident occurred about 00:40h on 14th August 2017 during a bar-b-que at the Number 42 Village Community Centre ground, West Coast Berbice.

He faced a preliminary inquiry, which was conducted by Magistrate Rondell Weaver in the Fort Wellington, Magistrate’s Court.

Prosecutor Corporal Rochelle Mars stated that on the day in question, Stoll, Bernard and a group of friends had travelled from Georgetown in a minibus to the West Coast Berbice location.

While there, they had attended a horse race meet at the Rising Sun Turf Club earlier. They then went to the bar-b-que at the nearby No. 42 (Seafield) Community Centre Ground.

During the time, reports are that the suspect and one of the men who travelled to the location with them had an argument during which he picked up a knife and threatened the individual.

Stoll reportedly intervened during which process, the suspect stabbed Stoll to the left side neck with the knife.

The victim was rushed to the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital where he died about 01:30h.

Bernard was arrested at the scene.

The state called a number of witnesses including three police officers.Government Pathologist, Dr. Vivekanand Brijmohan who conducted the post mortem examination also testified and gave the cause of death as shock and haemorrhage due to a stab wound to left side neck.

Attorney-at-law Sasha Roberts of Legal Aid appeared for the accused.