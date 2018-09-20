National Heritage Football C/ships 2018 Tabatinga & Guyana Rush Saints male teams; Gladiators females to represent Region 9

Tabatinga and Guyana Rush Saints FC male teams along with Gladiators FC female will be Region #9s representative teams at this year’s National Heritage Football Championship to be played in the City, this weekend at the Everest Cricket ground.

The respective teams earned the right following the conclusion of the Region 9 playoffs. For the North District, Basin FC male side won on penalties while Piawomak Warriors females defeated Surama FC 1-0.

In the Central District matches, Guyana Rush Saints male team was too much for Snatchers FC which they trounced, 4-2 over while Gladiators FC females won on kicks form the penalty mark over Guyana Rush Saints FC.

In the male contest for the East Central area, Jaguars FC and Flash FC females secured their spots to the playoffs. Titans United from the Deep South District, Shiriri from the Central District and Sun Parakeets from South Pakaraimas all booked a spot at this year’s Annual Regional Heritage Football Championships, 2018.