Grimes to compete at Darcy Beckles for fourth time

The illusive gold medal in the Men’s Physique Class is on the radar of Yannick Grimes who will be making his fourth appearance at the Darcy Beckles Bodybuilding and Fitness Invitational Classic Bikini & Body Fitness Championships, Saturday September 29 at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre, Barbados.

Grimes who will be footing his own expenses will contest the Under 176cm Class. Last year he placed 4th the same as his first year, in 2016 he ended third.

Grimes commented on his chances this year: “Well, looking at my competition this year it will be tough because some of the guys did CAC this year and did well so it will always be a good competition to take part in because of the quality but I believe in myself and I know I will do well.”