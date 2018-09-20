GCI/GCB Jaguars 50-over Franchise League Johnson leads GT to second win with second fifty; East Bank lose despite Griffith’s ton

Story and photos by Sean Devers

In a match which was switched to Everest due to the unplayable conditions at Bourda and started 40 minutes late in perfect conditions as a result of the late arrival of the scorebook, defending Champions Georgetown registered their second consecutive win when they beat East Bank by two wickets in the second round of the GCI/GCB Jaguars 50-Overs Franchise League yesterday.

A magnificent 111 by left-hander Trevon Griffith, who is available for Guyana in both next month’s Super50 and the Regional 4-day after representing Jamaica, was overshadowed by another unbeaten fifty from Skipper and man-of-the-match Leon Johnson.

Griffith’s innings lasted 109 balls and was decorated with four fours and seven sixes; he shared in a 73-run second wicket stand with Test batsman Vishaul Singh who made a carefully constructed 45 from 74 balls with one four, East Bank made 201 all out in 45. 2 overs.

No other batter reached double figures, four-run outs saw East Bank losing their last seven wickets for 30 runs. Off-spinner Ramaal Lewis followed up his 4-26 on Monday with 2-24 while Chris Barnwell had 2-24 for the City side which replied with 202-9 in 43 overs.

Guyana Captain Leon Johnson followed up his unbeaten 70 against Upper Corentyne on Monday with a match winning 83 not out (6×4 2×6) while Barnwell, who made an undefeated 83 against the Berbicians, hit three sixes in 37 from 26 balls.

Windies U-19 batsman Raymond Perez (29) and Robin Bacchus (26) were the other two batsmen who reached double figures as the City Franchise made the chase harder than it should have been one of the better tracks in Demerara.

Pacer Keon Morris 2-7, left-arm Spinner Denis France 2-32, Renaldo Ali-Mohammed 2-52 and four run outs, all involving Vishaul Singh, saw the home side overcome a middle order collapse which resulted in them losing five wickets for 10 runs before Johnson shepherded his team to victory and eight points in the tournament.

East Bank began solidly in glorious sunshine and an unusually strong breeze blowing across the ground from the Atlantic Ocean. Romaine Muniram (8) struggled to get the ball away; facing 48 dot ball but stayed with the flamboyant Griffith who played an array of scintillating shots and dominated an 82-run partnership before Maniram edged Barnwell to

16-year-old Keeper Adrian Hinds.

Vishaul Singh was involved in a 73-run second wicket stand with the fluent Griffith, with Singh who was dropped by the Keeper off Barnwell on four, overcame a shaky start to play the anchor role in the stand.

Griffith was in exhilarating form, punching Barnwell down the ground and sweeping Lewis for four. He reached his 50 from 50 balls with four fours and two sixes as his stand flourished with Singh.

Griffith continued to dominate the partnership before reaching the second hundred in this year’s league from 90 balls before he was LBW to pacer Quinton Torrington at 155-2. The 19-year-old Sherfane Rutherford who one of the finds in the CPL, after hitting Torrington for six he missed a big swing at Barnwell and was bowled for nine at 171-3 to trigger a collapse.

Ali-Mohammed (2) was run out, Sachin Singh (8) was caught and bowled by Lewis who then bowled Gavin Singh (1) at 179-5 with Vishaul Singh on 35. Three more run outs added to East Bank’s demise before Vishaul Singh was last out off Windies U-19 spinner Ashamed Nedd.

When GT began their chase, Ali-Mohammed prised out Quincy Ovid Richardson (0) and Bacchus while Perez was removed by Griffith before Barnwell and Johnson added 70 runs between them on the slow and sandy outfield.

Barnwell who clobbered Ali-Mohammed onto Carifesta Avenue, was LBW to Keon Morris at 179-4 before Steven Jacobs (3), Lewis (0), Hinds (1) and Nedd (0) fell in the space of four run to leave GT on 189-8.

Johnson who batted responsibly, then saw his team home. The next round is on Monday when GT will face West Demerara at Everest.