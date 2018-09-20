Five to face High Court trial for Berbice carpenter’s murder- cops warn Bisram’s relative about threatening KN reporter

Latest update September 20th, 2018 12:59 AM

After several months of hearing evidence presented before the courts and arguments from the defence and state, Magistrate Charlyn Artiga yesterday at the Number 51 Magistrates’ Court ruled that a prima facie case be made out against the five murder accused in the Faiyaz Narinedatt case.
Orlando Dickie, Radesh Motie, Diodath Datt, Harri Paul Parsram, and Niran Yacoob are accused of murdering Narinedatt at Number 72 Village, Upper Corentyne, Berbice on alleged orders from Marcus Bisram, a wealthy philanthropist who is currently facing an extradition proceeding overseas. The five accused have also been called upon to lead their defence, which is scheduled to commence on 28th September, 2018.
Prosecuting the case was Attorney-at-law Stacy Goodings while the defence was represented by Attorney-at-law Sanjeev Datadin who also sat in for lawyers Bernard DaSilva and Sianand Dhurjon.
Meanwhile, prior to Magistrate Artiga’s ruling, she asked that the journalists in the courtroom stand and identify themselves and the agency they work for. The reporters were warned on what not report, since the preliminary inquiry is still ongoing.
Additionally, adding to the ongoing drama surrounding the case, outside the courtroom in the courtyard, while the Kaieteur News correspondent for Berbice was taking pictures of the attorneys standing, relatives of Bisram began hurling threats towards the reporter.
One of male relatives told the reporter, “I would lash you and buss up yuh face.”
The entire scenario took place in full view of other persons attending the court and other reporters present. A complaint was made at the 51 Police Station and the ranks promptly brought in the individual for questioning. He admitted to hurling the threat but said, “the magistrate warned them that them can’t do these things and take pictures inside the court”. A constable, however, explained to the irate man that the reporter was only doing her job and “it is not personal” since taking pictures is a part of the media profession.
He was given a warning and was ordered by the police to apologise, which he did. It is not the first time that relatives of the five accused men and Marcus Bisram are accused of threatening persons.
Meanwhile, just recently a New York judge hearing the habeas corpus action into the extradition of murder suspect, Marcus Bisram, has ordered lawyers from both sides to provide key documents. It is an indication that this is the last phase of the proceedings before Judge Kiyo Matsumoto refers the matter to the US Secretary of State for a final decision. The court ruled that Bisram was extraditable but his lawyers filed a last ditch habeas corpus action late last year.
Bisram, a millionaire philanthropist, is being held for the 2016 murder of a Berbice carpenter, Faiyaz Narinedatt. The Government of Guyana had requested Bisram, who lives in New York, to be extradited.
Narinedatt was beaten, placed in a car trunk, dumped on the Corentyne Road and ran over to make it look like a hit-and-run. Bisram’s alleged actions in November 2016 in Berbice, caused five men to be charged for murder.

