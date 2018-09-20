Latest update September 20th, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

East La Penitence man charged with murder over cigarette brawl

Sep 20, 2018 News 0

Chaos erupted yesterday in courtroom of Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan courtroom, when an East La Penitence man appeared and was charged with murdering another following a brawl over a pack of cigarettes.
Twenty-year-old Matthew Parks, of Lot 214 Freeman Street, East La Penitence, is accused of murdering 23-year-old Roger Allen, a Guyana Water Inc (GWI) employee.
The incident occurred on September 13, last at Durban and Chapel Streets, Lodge.
An unrepresented Parks was not required to plead to the indictable charge after it was read to him by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.
Upon hearing the charge being read, Allen’s relatives, who were seated in the courtroom, began shouting, “Why you kill him?”
The court orderly eventually asked some of the relatives, some of whom were crying, to exit the courtroom.
Police Prosecutor, Cheryl Layne in addressing the court asked the court for three weeks to complete the file.
After remanding him, the Chief Magistrate instructed the accused to make his next court appearance on October 10.
According to reports, on the day in question about 17:00 hrs, Allen visited a minimart located on D’Urban Street where the defendant operates his father business.
It was reported that Allen went to purchase a packet of cigarette and it was then that he and the defendant got into an argument and the security guard at the establishment asked Allen to leave the premises.
According to the police release, at about 17:00 hrs Parks exited his work place and was confronted by Allen who was armed with a piece of wood and a knife.
This two got into a scuffle during which Allen was stabbed.
Both men were taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where Allen died while undergoing surgery.
Parks was treated for minor injuries and released in police custody.

More in this category

Sports

National Heritage Football C/ships 2018 Tabatinga & Guyana Rush Saints male teams; Gladiators females to represent Region 9

National Heritage Football C/ships 2018 Tabatinga & Guyana Rush...

Sep 20, 2018

Tabatinga and Guyana Rush Saints FC male teams along with Gladiators FC female will be Region #9s representative teams at this year’s National Heritage Football Championship to be played in the...
Read More
Region Four Heritage Playoffs St Cuthbert’s Mission defeat Laluni to set up final with Swan

Region Four Heritage Playoffs St Cuthbert’s...

Sep 20, 2018

GCI/GCB Jaguars 50-over Franchise League Johnson leads GT to second win with second fifty; East Bank lose despite Griffith’s ton

GCI/GCB Jaguars 50-over Franchise League Johnson...

Sep 20, 2018

CGI/GCB Jaguars 50-Overs Franchise League Adams leads Essequibo successive wins; West Berbice beat Upper Corentyne

CGI/GCB Jaguars 50-Overs Franchise League Adams...

Sep 20, 2018

FIBA Americup 2021 Qualifiers National Men’s team to play in February 2019

FIBA Americup 2021 Qualifiers National Men’s...

Sep 20, 2018

BCB/Magic Moments T20 Young Warriors defeat Rose Hall Canje to lift New Amsterdam/Canje Zone Title

BCB/Magic Moments T20 Young Warriors defeat Rose...

Sep 20, 2018

Features/Columnists

Kaiteur-News-Cartoon-Sep.-16-2018

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]