Dem boys seh …Trinidad PM wipe de smile for Soulja Bai face

Everybody know dat Guyana got a lopsided contract wid Exxon. De contract suh bad dat people believe dat when oil start flow de country gun get chicken feed compared to wha Exxon gun get.

People didn’t know till Soulja Bai wid all de talk about transparency release de contract. Dem boys sure dat he regret de day but fuh he own good is a blessed thing dat he did because de pressure de whole country pun Exxon fuh behave decent helping to change de situation.

In de midst of all de criticism, Soulja Bai talk bout de sanctity of contracts. Dat mean dat whatever contract Guyana sign wid a foreign company de country got to honour it. Of course, ever since Guyana nationalize bauxite and sugar dem foreign people start to warn Guyana about troubling foreign companies.

Jagdeo get a warning when he try to deal wid GTT.

Anyhow, de Trinidad Prime Minister come to sign a Memorandum of Understanding wid Soulja Bai and shed a light bout contract. Soulja Bai always talking how contracts sacrosanct and de Trinidad PM repeat dat same statement. Dem boys see de big smile pun Soulja Bai face.

But is when de PM seh dat no contract ain’t write in stone dat de situation get cold. Dat statement wipe de smile from Soulja Bai face. De Shaat Man who had a big say in de Exxon contract look like if he want choke de PM.

De PM tell Soulja Bai dat a contract dat sign at one time got to change when de conditions change. When Guyana sign de first contract wid Exxon Guyana didn’t have oil. When Soulja Bai sign de upgraded contract dat was hardly better than de first, Exxon did find oil but only one well.

Dem boys seh now dat Exxon find nine well how dem can expect de same contract to operate. Dat is why de PM seh no contract can’t be written in stone. De PM pushing Guyana to review de contract but dem boys hear how de Shaat Man did give Exxon guarantee dat nobody can change de contract.

Well Soulja Bai eye open and is only time.

Talk half and watch how de Trinidad PM schooling Soulja Bai.