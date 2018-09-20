CGI/GCB Jaguars 50-Overs Franchise League Adams leads Essequibo successive wins; West Berbice beat Upper Corentyne

A disciplined bowling performance, led by man-of-the-match Ricardo Adams, handed Essequibo a three-wicket victory over Lower Corentyne while West Berbice defeated Upper Corentyne by seven wickets when the Cricket Guyana Inc/Guyana Cricket Board Jaguars 50-Overs Franchise League continued yesterday.

At Albion, pacer Ronsford Beaton provided Essequibo with the breakthrough when he trapped Jason Sinclair (02) lbw with the score on two. Junior Sinclair and Kevlon Anderson added 43 for the second wicket before Sinclair was bowled by Joshua Jones for nine.

The dismissal of Jonathan Foo caught and bowled by Neilan Cadogan for five triggered a collapse as Ricardo Adams picked up four quick wickets to send Lower Corentyne crashing to 110 all out in 24 overs.

Anderson struck three fours in scoring 54; so disappointing was his side’s batting that he was the only batsman that make it into double figures. Ricardo Adams finished with 4-26 and Anthony Adams 3-24.

Essequibo lost Mark Williams for 16 but Kevon Boodie and Kemol Savory steadied the chase fairly before Savory was caught off Kassim Khan for 20. Boodie and Ricardo Adams took their team closer to victory with a third-wicket stand of 35 but when Boodie was sent back by Kelvin Umroa for 27 (3×4), Essequibo lost a few quick wickets including that of Ricardo Adams for a top score of 31 (1×4 1×6).

However Cadogan (05*) and Beaton (03*) saw their team home, ending on 114-7 in 36.2 overs.

At Port Mourant, Upper Corentyne lost Joshua Rampersaud (02) and Joshua Ramsammy (00) both falling to Javed Karim with the score on eight after they were asked to bat.

Left arm orthodox spinner Gudakesh Motie, later named man-of-the-match, removed Alex Algoo (08) and Anthony Bramble (00) leaving the score on 19-4. West Berbice bowlers

continued to strangle their opposition and only Shawn Perreira (10) of the remaining batsmen reached double figures as they were skittled

for 51.

Motie grabbed 4-16 from eight overs; Karim had 2-6, Kevon Jawahir 2-8 and Kevin Sinclair 2-10. In reply, West Berbice were reduced to 13-3 before Karim struck three fours in an unbeaten 27 to guide his team to 52-3. Clinton Pestano, Sylus Tyndall and Eon Hooper picked up one wicket each.

At Lusignan, the game between East Coast Demerara and West Demerara was called off without a ball being bowled due to the soggy state of the ground.