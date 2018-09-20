BVA Male Team play unbeaten on Barbados Goodwill Tour Females also outstanding

Both Berbice Volleyball Association (BVA) male and female teams ended with victory in their final matches on the Goodwill tour of Barbados at the Seven Days Adventist Indoor facility, against combined teams.

Contesting a best of five match, the female Berbicians bounced back to defeat their opponents 3-1 after losing the first game. The scores were 23-25, 25-22, 25-15, 25-13. The males won 3-2 in five hard fought encounters; 19-25, 25-16, 23-25, 25-9, 15-9.

The males were able to win all three of their encounters while the females, after losing their first match rebounded to win the other two.