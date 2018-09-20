BCB/Magic Moments T20 Young Warriors defeat Rose Hall Canje to lift New Amsterdam/Canje Zone Title

Young Warriors Cricket Club (YWCC) dusted off months of being inactive to defeat arch rivals Rose Hall Canje Cricket Club (RHCCC) by 22 runs to become champions of the Magic Moments T20 cricket tournament for clubs in New Amsterdam/Canje Zone.

It was the fifth final held under the auspices of the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) in three weeks as it strives to complete a record 22 tournaments in 2018.

Watched by a fair size crowd at the historic Rose Hall Canje Welfare Centre Ground, Young Warriors took full advantage of being asked to take first strike by the home team. They rattled up 143-6 off their allotted 20-overs.

Kassim Khan top scored with 62 (6×6) not out and received support from S. Phillips 22, Trevlon Stanislaus 20 and Alex Algoo 16. Kassim scored 24 off the last over of the innings bowled by pacer M. Campbelle who took 3-38 for Rose Hall Canje; Mark Sampson, Suresh Dhanai and C. Hope each took a wicket.

Tight bowling and brilliant fielding by the Young Warriors team then restricted the home team to 121-9 off their allotted 20-overs. Veteran Balram Samaroo top scored with 34 but was unable to find boundaries on a regular basis while the aggressive Sasenarine Sukhu supported with 21.

T. Sooknanand batting at No. 11 struck a quick fire 22 (3×6) in a losing cause. Kassim Khan returned with the ball to complete a man-of-the-final performance by claiming 3-18 with his left arm spin. Fellow left arm spinner Trevlon Stanislaus led with 4-19 from his four overs.

Earlier in the day, Police Cricket Club defeated Betsy Ground by 23 runs to claim the third place prize but Betsy Ground protested on the grounds that a player from the Police team did not wear the proper attire. The Competitions Committee of the BCB would meet shortly to discuss the protest.

The winner and runner-up collected trophies and cash prizes while Young Warriors would advance to the overall Magic Moments T20 finals where they would clash with the three other Champions from Upper Corentyne, Lower Corentyne and West Berbice.

BCB President Hilbert Foster at the presentation ceremony complimented Young Warriors and urged them to use the victory as a stepping stone to greater success. Foster noted that Young Warriors was needed in Berbice cricket and challenged the players to get back on the cricket field at the First Division level.

Berbice cricket Foster reminded was on the move and that in every corner, the passion was returning for the county’s favourite sport. He expressed gratitude to Mr. Frank Sanichara of Sueria Manufacturing for his investment in Berbice cricket.