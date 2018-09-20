2018 Limacol Football tournament Police, Santos and Pouderoyen secure quarterfinal spots

Following their latest triumphs during group round-robin play in the 2018 Limacol Football tournament, Police, Santos and Pouderoyen have emerged as the first teams to enter the quarterfinal round, inching one step closer to the $600,000 first place prize.

On Tuesday night at the Ministry of Education (MOE) ground on Carifesta Avenue, Santos got past Beacons FC 2-1 to top Group C with seven points emerging as the only beaten side in the group.

Dellon David (40th) and Ronaldo Dover (63rd) ensured Santos had a comfortable lead before Deon Alfred netted a consolation for the losers. Beacons finished last in Group C with one win and two losses from their three games.

Meanwhile, in the opening game, Buxton Stars defeated Riddim Squad 2-0 through goals from Cuesy Parris (43) and Kenroy Green (60) to keep their knockout hopes alive after losing their first match. Buxton Stars currently have three points from with one round-robin match remaining.

The tournament continues tonight with a double header from 18:00hrs at the same venue. In the first clash, a win for Mahaica Determinators against Pele will see the East Coast Demerara Club qualifying for the quarterfinals with one game to spare, while the feature match between Riddim Squad and GFC will allow the winner automatic passage into knockouts.

Please see points standing below:

Group A

Teams GP W D L GF GA GD Points

Police 3 2 0 1 7 2 5 6

Pele 2 0 1 1 2 7 -5 1

Northern Rangers 2 0 1 1 1 2 -1 1

Mahaica 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3

Group B

Camptown 2 0 1 1 1 4 -3 1

GFC 2 1 1 0 5 2 3 4

Riddim Squad 2 1 0 1 3 2 1 3

Buxton Stars 2 1 0 1 3 4 -1 3

Group C

Santos 3 2 1 0 5 3 2 7

Pouderoyen 3 2 0 1 5 4 1 6

Grove Hi Tec 3 0 1 2 2 4 -2 1

Beacons 3 1 0 2 3 4 -1 3