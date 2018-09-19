Latest update September 19th, 2018 12:59 AM

Two dead in mining pit cave-in at Mowasi Backdam

A mining pit cave-in at Mowasi Backdam, Konawaruk, Potaro, Essequibo that occurred on Monday around 20:00 hrs has seen two miners being killed after suffocating when they were completely covered by mud from the cave-in.
The dead men are Deon Sproston, called ‘Jersey Joe’, a 36-year-old miner of Mabaruma, and ‘Shawn’, only name given, a miner from Aishalton Village, Rupununi.
The mining pit that is some five miles from Mowasi landing, is located on land that was owned by Andre Britton who died several years ago.
The pit has a wall about 20 feet in height, and over the years has been raided by several persons who are looking for raw gold by using metal detectors, mattocks, battels, spades and small engines.
On Monday, the two deceased along with other persons were working at the pit wall, while rain was falling heavily at the time. It was said that a large portion of the pit wall broke off and fell on the two men, completely covering them with large stones, gravel and mud.
Several persons went to their assistance and after about two hours, managed to remove the lifeless bodies of the men from the debris.
A report was made and a party of policemen from the Mahdia Police Station accompanied by mines officer Ulric Green from the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission visited the scene.
The bodies were transported to the Mahdia District Hospital where they were pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor. The bodies are presently at the hospital mortuary awaiting a post mortem.

