Strategic value to everything we have been doing – GFF’s Forde

President of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Wayne Forde has passionately disclosed that everything his executive has been doing for the upliftment of the sport has a strategic value. Forde made this statement during his feature remarks at the launch of the Third Ralph Green/EBFA U-11 League which took place on Saturday last at the Timehri Red Ground, East Bank Demerara.

He noted that the quality of staff that has been retained for the female and male programmes has strategic value to it.

”We have set ourselves goals that many have labeled unattainable, over ambitious; but I think what is different from the past is that we’ve set those goals. Most of us grew up hearing that we must aim for the stars and you might get the moon. The time is right for the GFF and its members to be ambitious, when are we going to start? When are we going to set ourselves goals that will stretch us?” Forde asked.

He told the gathering which included GFF and EBFA Executive and General Council members that the time is right for the federation and its members to test and challenge themselves in order to know the potential that truly lies with everyone.

The GFF boss stated that he has noted that some sections of the media is doing everything possible malign and denigrate the good work of the federation and its members.

”They have been trying, and may have been succeeding to some extent to carve out a narrative that the GFF runs football in every corner of the country. The truth of the matter is that we are responsible for the governance of football throughout the length and breadth of Guyana. But the operation of football is with the association. We understand the extent to which we have to intervene and support and we’ve made commitments and working to deliver on those commitments.”

He further expounded that the initiative to get the game playing lies with the association pointing out that the GFF has always and will always be there to support when needed in terms of materials guidance and training.

”They must step up to the challenge and get the ball moving in their jurisdictions and I put this challenge out there to our nine MA’s. It is unfortunate that we have some sections of the media clearly working to reduce the opportunities for not just the federation but for the body of football to build relationships with corporate partners. They seem to be dead set on highlighting every problem, challenge that exists in football; we don’t need to be reminded of these things.”

Forde posited that what is important is how the challenges are being confronted pointing out that are being confronted.

”My rallying call to everyone, to all stakeholders, corporate Guyana, members of the media fraternity is to look beyond what might be perceived as challenges and inherent difficulties that exist not only with football but within sports in general, and dial your attention to the people that we are here to serve which are the young boys and girls that this game will not only improve their abilities to play but will improve their chances of succeeding in life.

Ensure that you intervene in a manner that will bring value to the work and the investment that we are making as a federation and that our partners are making, an example being Mr. Green and our association is making.”