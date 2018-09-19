Latest update September 19th, 2018 12:59 AM

Reigning Mr. Guyana to compete at Darcy Beckles Classic in Barbados – Fitness Express & ACS Auto Parts and Mining Supplies support

Sep 19, 2018 Sports 0

Kerwyn Clarke receives the cheque from Manager of ACS Auto Parts and Mining Supplies, Mr. Kalim Khan.

Manager of Fitness Express Jamie McDonald hands over sponsorship to Kerwyn Clarke.

The reigning Mr. Guyana Kerwyn Clarke is getting ready to blaze the body building stage later this month when he competes at the Darcy Beckles Bodybuilding and Fitness Invitational Classic Bikini & Body Fitness Championships set for Saturday September 29.
All the action will unfold at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre where IFBB Elite Pro, European Champion, Arnold Classic Junior Champion 2017 Lorenzo Leeuwe will be the guest poser; IFBB Female Elite Pro Ramona Morgan will also be in the house.
Clarke, who missed this year’s CAC Championships in Mexico due to unforeseen circumstances and was not able to compete in Aruba (August 25) as a result of unresolved issues between the GABBFF and the IFBB; he accepted an invitation from the Darcy Beckles promoter Roger Boyce to compete in Barbados.
”I think it’s only fair for me not only to do this show due to the fact that I have received sponsorship but because there is a need for me to do two shows per year, that’s how I train myself. I will try my utmost to do well at this show in Barbados, I’m in decent shape, I have been working hard and intend to go out there and succeed to make myself and country proud.”
This would be the first time that Clarke would be competing at the Darcy Beckles as a senior athlete, his first outing there was as a Novice athlete back in 2011.
A number of local businesses have already contributed towards Clarke’s aim of succeeding in the Land of the Flying Fish, among them are ACS Auto Parts and Mining Supplies, Fitness Express, International Pharmaceutical Agency, Star Party Rentals, Professional Key Shop, L Mohabir & Sons, B Constantine & Son, Attorney-at-Law Sohan Poonai, Akbar Auto Sale, BK Quarries Inc. and the GABBFF.
Athletes from seven (7) countries including the host nation would be battling each other for the cash prizes and trophies on offer in Barbados come September 29 in the following categories, Bikini Fitness, Bikini Wellness, Body Fitness, Women’s Physique, Classic Bodybuilding, Bodybuilding, Men’s Physique and Invitational.

