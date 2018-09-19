Nuff people got a Effing middle name

A young, vibrant and prominent lawyer blow off all he steam pun a young police boy. Nobody woulda ever believe a lawyer coulda cuss suh. He cuss de policeman so much that he end up adding an expletive to he name. Wha deh pun he birth certificate is Ryan Crawford but wid de passion in he, de lawyer tell de police boy he is Ryan Effing Crawford and drive away.

Yesterday dem boys hear when de Commander call and tell him to report to de station he go quietly like a chuch bai.

When de Commander ask him he name, he drop de Effing and add Chuch Bai suh he name Ryan Chuch Bai Crawford. De Commander tell him to prepare heself to appear before a magistrate Friday. Dem boys gun be in court fuh hear de court orderly calling ee name. Ryan Effing Crawford; Ryan Effing Crawford, Ryan Effing Crawford.

Dem boys hear de Commander also tell him he can change he Middle name again and if he like he can show de magistrate he middle finger if he want.

Jagdeo is de odda one in a similar boat. He see de video wid de lawyer nuff time so when SOCU call him he tell Sydney Jay I am Bharrat Effing Jagdeo and I am not talking to yuh.

You can tell who you like and go to who you want. I was a former president and you can’t do me one effing thing. Further more, a voking me rights as an ex-president. Just Eff off.

Dem boys was surprise fuh hear a prominent lawyer behave like that to a young police man on de road. But shock when dem hear wha Jagdeo tell SOCU boss.

Like Crawford who heading to de court fuh his actions dem boys waiting fuh Jagdeo head to de court fuh he own. After all he own wuss.

Ryan Effing cuss up because he know he documents wasn’t in order and he know he would end up before de court.

As fuh Jagdeo dem boys seh he know de skullduggery dem do wid Pradoville Two and no amount of immunity gun save him from de court.

And dem boys gun be in court fuh hear how de clerk of court gun call his name—Bharrat Effing Jagdeo; Bharrat Effing Jagdeo. Calling a third time Bharrat Effing Jagdeo.

Talk half and keep you middle name if you got one like David Eff Granger.