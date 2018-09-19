Latest update September 19th, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Mom turns Linden murder suspect over to cops

Sep 19, 2018 News 0

Arrested: Leron Barran

The suspect in last Saturday’s murder of 56-year-old Leron Barron, was last night turned into the Mackenzie Police Station by his mother.
Travis Hazel, of Silver City, Wismar, was wanted in connection with the beating death of Barron at Co-op Crescent, Mackenzie.
Police had been on the hunt for Hazel ever since the incident on Saturday, in which he allegedly severely beat Barron, then fled the scene.
Barron was subsequently taken to the Linden Hospital Complex where he succumbed.
After Hazel was turned in by his mother he reportedly told the police that he was advised by his lawyer not to answer any questions or give statements.
Meanwhile a Post Mortem (PM) Examination conducted on the body of the victim
Leron Barron, revealed that he died as a result of brain haemorrhage due to blunt trauma to the head.
The post mortem was conducted yesterday by pathologist Dr. Nehaul Singh at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) .

More in this category

Sports

7th COURTS PeeWee Football Tournament Launched

7th COURTS PeeWee Football Tournament Launched

Sep 19, 2018

The seventh COURTS PeeWee tournament which will see 32 primary school teams battling for top honours was launched yesterday at the National Library with platinum sponsor COURTS Guyana Inc. handing...
Read More
Beharry Group powers GRFU with handsome $1.5million – Green Machine squad named for RANS 7

Beharry Group powers GRFU with handsome...

Sep 19, 2018

BCB/Elizabeth Styles U21… Blairmont beat arch rival Albion to book finals date against RHT Gizmos & Gadgets

BCB/Elizabeth Styles U21… Blairmont beat...

Sep 19, 2018

Carmichael back from English League with eye on making impact in Franchise League

Carmichael back from English League with eye on...

Sep 19, 2018

Strategic value to everything we have been doing – GFF’s Forde

Strategic value to everything we have been doing...

Sep 19, 2018

Reigning Mr. Guyana to compete at Darcy Beckles Classic in Barbados – Fitness Express & ACS Auto Parts and Mining Supplies support

Reigning Mr. Guyana to compete at Darcy Beckles...

Sep 19, 2018

Features/Columnists

  • Confusion galore!

    Guyana is a most interesting country. The more things change the more they become complicated. Justice (ret’d) Cecil Kennard... more

Kaiteur-News-Cartoon-Sep.-16-2018

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]