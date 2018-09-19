Mom turns Linden murder suspect over to cops

The suspect in last Saturday’s murder of 56-year-old Leron Barron, was last night turned into the Mackenzie Police Station by his mother.

Travis Hazel, of Silver City, Wismar, was wanted in connection with the beating death of Barron at Co-op Crescent, Mackenzie.

Police had been on the hunt for Hazel ever since the incident on Saturday, in which he allegedly severely beat Barron, then fled the scene.

Barron was subsequently taken to the Linden Hospital Complex where he succumbed.

After Hazel was turned in by his mother he reportedly told the police that he was advised by his lawyer not to answer any questions or give statements.

Meanwhile a Post Mortem (PM) Examination conducted on the body of the victim

Leron Barron, revealed that he died as a result of brain haemorrhage due to blunt trauma to the head.

The post mortem was conducted yesterday by pathologist Dr. Nehaul Singh at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) .