Matthew’s Ridge Boys and Sebai Girls crowned Schools U13 T10 Softball Champs

The second Annual Regional Primary Schools Under-13 10/10 male and female softball cricket competitions concluded in the Manganese Town of Matthew’s Ridge in Region One on Saturday last.

Matthew’s Ridge and Sebai Primary emerged winners of the male and female categories respectively, within the Sub-Region and will represent the district at the grand Regional finals which is slated for Jungle Recreational ground, Mabaruma later this month as part of the Region One Education Month activities.

Watched by a massive and vociferous crowd including District Education Officer (DEO) Mr. Ignatius Adams, teachers and parents, decked out in their indigenous crown wear in celebrating education month witnessed Matthew’s Ridge defeat Port Kaituma by six runs in the male division. Port Kaituma won the toss and asked Matthews Ridge Primary to bat.

Cleon Green (6) fell cheaply while Nyvin James (14) and Kennard Dove (13) steadied the innings somewhat before Shemroy Daniels beefed up the total towards the closing stages of the innings, scoring 18 to guide his team to 68-7.

All rounder Enrique Mickle 3-23, Walson Peters 2-7 and Ryan Lackna 2-22 were the successful wicket takers for the Port Kaituma Primary. Qwanel Benjamin and Enrique Mickle got Port Kaituma innings off to a flier, but following their dismissals, wickets fell regularly as they finished on 62-8.

Benjamin scored 21 while Mickle made 15. Cleon Green snared 3-32, Kennard Dove 2-6, Nyvin James 2-10 and Shamar Smith 1-8. Sebai primary defeated Matthew’s Ridge Primary by 16 runs in female segment.

Inserted to bat, Sebai Primary muscled their way to 75-3 off their allotted overs with all-rounder Reyanna Benjamin scoring 29. Anira Bourne 1-10, Sonia Moses 1-14 and Destiny Thomas 1-23 were the successful bowlers.

Matthew’s Ridge Primary in reply managed 59-3. Openers Cleona Green and Anira Bourne made 20 and 16 respectively. Rayanna Benjamin, Sharleen James and Tracy Ferreira were the pick of the bowlers for the champions with one wicket apiece.

Speaking after the finals, DEO Adams thanked all those who contributed in making the sub-region playoffs a success and congratulated the players. He urged them to continue training and wished the teams well in the regional finals.

Adams spoke on the importance of being disciplined on and off the field and encouraged the youths to take their education seriously.