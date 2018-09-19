GCB/GCI Franchise League continues today

The 2018 GCB/CGI Jaguars 50-over Franchise League continues today with matches at the Albion and Port Mourant grounds in Corentyne, Berbice and at Bourda and Everest in the City with the games scheduled to commence at 09:30hrs.

Defending Champs Georgetown beat Upper Corentyne, runners-up Essequibo got past West Demerara, Lower Corentyne defeated West Berbice and East Coast got the better of East Bank in their opening matches on Monday.

In today’s action Lower Corentyne battle Eeesquibo at Albion, Georgetown face East Bank at Bourda and East Coast oppose West Demerara at Everest. Only Essequibo’s Kemol Savory (101) reached three figures on Monday while there were half-centuries for Georgetown’s Chris Barnwell (83*) and Leon Johnson (70*), East Bank’s Trevon Griffith (78), Lower Corentyne’s Jonathon Foo (59) and the Upper Corentyne’s pair of Clinton Pestano (51) and Alex Algoo (50).

While no bowler had a five-wicket haul, Jamaican off-spinner Ramaal Lewis of Georgetown returned the best figures of the round, 4-26. The 50-over Franchise League was first played in 2015 and the next round will be played on Monday next at Port Mourant, Bush Lot, Enmore and Everest.