GCB/GCI Franchise League continues today

Latest update September 19th, 2018 12:59 AM
The 2018 GCB/CGI Jaguars 50-over Franchise League continues today with matches at the Albion and Port Mourant grounds in Corentyne, Berbice and at Bourda and Everest in the City with the games scheduled to commence at 09:30hrs.
Defending Champs Georgetown beat Upper Corentyne, runners-up Essequibo got past West Demerara, Lower Corentyne defeated West Berbice and East Coast got the better of East Bank in their opening matches on Monday.
In today’s action Lower Corentyne battle Eeesquibo at Albion, Georgetown face East Bank at Bourda and East Coast oppose West Demerara at Everest. Only Essequibo’s Kemol Savory (101) reached three figures on Monday while there were half-centuries for Georgetown’s Chris Barnwell (83*) and Leon Johnson (70*), East Bank’s Trevon Griffith (78), Lower Corentyne’s Jonathon Foo (59) and the Upper Corentyne’s pair of Clinton Pestano (51) and Alex Algoo (50).
While no bowler had a five-wicket haul, Jamaican off-spinner Ramaal Lewis of Georgetown returned the best figures of the round, 4-26. The 50-over Franchise League was first played in 2015 and the next round will be played on Monday next at Port Mourant, Bush Lot, Enmore and Everest.
Sep 19, 2018The seventh COURTS PeeWee tournament which will see 32 primary school teams battling for top honours was launched yesterday at the National Library with platinum sponsor COURTS Guyana Inc. handing...
Sep 19, 2018
Sep 19, 2018
Sep 19, 2018
Sep 19, 2018
Sep 19, 2018
Each day Khemraj Ramjattan moves further and further away from the man people saw fight the autocracy of the Jagdeo/Ramotar... more
Guyana is a most interesting country. The more things change the more they become complicated. Justice (ret’d) Cecil Kennard... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Racism was the bedrock of European colonialism in the Caribbean. The subjugation, oppression and exploitation... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]