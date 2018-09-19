GBBC Boxing Card.. Bajan King arrives tonight aiming for a Royal showing; Richmond confident

Vincentian born Barbadian Super Welterweight Pugilist Keithland King is set to arrive in Guyana at 21:30hrs tonight and will be looking to be crowned Champion when trades punches with Guyana’s Derick Richmond in the main contest on Saturday night’s Young Guns ‘The Proving Ground’ five-bout Professional Boxing Card at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH).

Promoted by the Guyana Boxing Board of Control (BBBC) in collaboration Dexter Marques and Clive Atwell, former World title contenders inside the Ring, is the first Professional Card at CASH in seven months.

The 30-year-old Bajan has won both of his fights since making his Professional debut on August 19 last year; a 5ft 10 inch boxer has knocked out both of his opponents. Guyanese fans will remember him from his last fight here in January when he knocked out local boy Anson Green at the same venue, his first victim being Rob Mitchell of England at the Mark C. Marin Centre, Antilles School in the US Virgin Islands on his Pro debut.

But Richmond’s Coach Orlon ‘Pocket Rocket’ Rogers is confident his Boxer will prevail on Saturday night. “We have seen him fight here when he beat Anson (Green) and we know that he won both of fights by knockouts. We will try our best to carry him to the middle of the Ocean and drown him since he is very inexperienced as a Pro,” Coach Rogers noted.

Berbician Richmond has a professional record of 11 fights, 5 wins with 4 KOs, 4 losses and 1 draw and according to his Coach his fighter is in great condition and looking forward to this match-up.

Richmond along with Lightweight James Moore, who hails from Linden and Junior Middleweight Joel Williamson were doing Gym work in Berbice when Kaieteur Sport contacted Coach Rogers yesterday afternoon.

Moore battles Romeo Norville over four rounds in his second Pro fight and his Coach says they use will use jabs to keep Norville at bay while Williamson will make his Pro debut against Anson Green.

The 21-year-old Williamson, the nephew of the former world rated Howard Eastman and brother of Super Bantamweight Champion Richard Williamson and Coach Rogers said he is satisfied with preparations so far and informed that his trio of fighters will be heading to the City on Friday morning to conduct the medical exams.

Co-Promoter Marques informed that the Press conference will take place at 15:00hrs at the Office of the President of the BBBC Peter Abdool, Abdool and Abdool’s, Avenue of the Republic after which the weight-in will be done.

According to Marques, tickets, which cost $1,000 for stands and $2,000 for Ringside, will be on sale on Saturday at the gate of CASH or from him on Friday. Gates open at 19:00hrs and Marques and Atwell promises a surprise for the fans before the bell is rung for the first bout and encouraged them to turn up early. (Sean Devers)