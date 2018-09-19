Dinanauth, Harry and Oviedo triumph in Jorge Medina Farewell Golf Tourney

Competitors were out in their numbers to honor and say farewell to an ardent golfer who had contributed in a huge and significant way to improvements of the Golf Course and to the standards of play in the game – Jorge Medina.

This giant of a small Columbian national, quiet, dignified, friendly and a stickler for high standards also served as the Chief Executive Officer of Macorp Guyana, and was accredited by the Government of Guyana as the Honorary Consul of Colombia.

During his more than two decades of distinguishing service in Guyana, his passion for golf made him a greatly beloved personality on and off the golf course. The greatness of the man stood out in his farewell tournament, when his frame of mind refused to let him win his flight, but to return a score which earned him 3rd place.

At the end of the well-supported tournament, which was played under the now common Flights Format, the winners in each flight were as follows. In the ‘A’ or championship Flight for players of handicap 0 – 9, 1st – former Guyana Open champion Mohanlall Dinanauth 69/5, 2nd – Aleem Hussain 70/9.

Returning encouraging scores were Mike Mangal 73/8, Kassim Khan 74/8 and Munaf Arjune 75/8, all three of whom have won tournaments over the past three months, and are names in strong contention for the 2018 Guyana Open Champion.

In the ‘B’ Flight, (handicap 10 – 18,) the top two were 1st – Bridgelall Harry 67/16 and 2nd – Paton George 68/18. Notable scores were recorded by Fazil Haniff and Ian Gouveia both returning 73/15, Aasrodeen Shaw and Rabindranath Persaud also had identical scores of 74/15.

In the ‘C’ Flight, the winner was Miguel Oviedo 69/28 and 2nd – Imtiaz Subhan 70/22. Notable scores in this flight were scored by the Honourable Jorge Medina 71/28, Mark Lashley 72/24 and Clifford Reis75/25.

During the prize-giving ceremony, Mr. Medina expressed delight and appreciation to the Club members for the great camaraderie and sportsmanship he had experienced over the years. He was delighted that his successor, Guillermo Escarraga, also an ardent golfer will continue the great support of Macorp towards the Golf Club.

In appreciation for his sterling contribution to the Club during his time here, Medina was given a Crystal Plaque of Appreciation and was also conferred with Life Membership of the Lusignan Golf Club.

On hand at the informal farewell gathering that followed the tournament were the current US Ambassador, Perry Holloway and his wife, former Prime Minister of Guyana, Samuel Hinds, Minister of Communities Ronald Bulkan – an old golf buddy of Mr. Medina, among other special invitees.