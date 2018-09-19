Carmichael back from English League with eye on making impact in Franchise League

Malteenoes’ all-rounder Kellon Carmichael is back home from another successful season in the English Leagues and he wants to make an impact in the GCB Jaguars 50-over Franchise League for the Leon Johnson led City team which began their title Defense with a win in Monday’s opening round.

”It is a bit difficult returning to the hot conditions as I would have gotten acclimatised to the cold conditions. The first two weeks is usually a bit challenging but then it’s back to normal” Carmichael explained.

”I think it’s a good initiative because it targets a wider pool of players” Carmichael said about the Jaguars’ 50-over League.

Carmichael played in the 2007 three-day championship winning Guyana U-19 team, Captained by his Malteenoes teammate Steven Jacobs. Guyana reached the 50-overs final at Warner Park which they lost to Jamaica and Carmichael came very close to making the West Indies U-19 team that year.

He played for Demerara at the senior Inter-County level from 2008 until it was disbanded a couple of years ago while he first played in England in 2014 and has been playing there every season except 2016 when missed the season to stay in Guyana.

The 30-year-old played 18 matches for Goring CC in the Sussex cricket league this year. In 15 innings he scored 610 runs at an average of 43.5 including five half-centuries with a highest score of 74 vs Pagham CC.

He captured 47 wickets at an average of 14.96 and a strike rate of 26.58. His best figures were 7-39 vs Stirlands CC in a performance which helped Goring CC secure their second consecutive league title following up on being league champions in 2017.

Playing for Sabina CC in the Greater London Cricket League Carmichael scored 183 runs from four innings; averaging 61 with a highest score of 82 not out vs Seven Kings CC and took 13 wickets with a best of 5-20 vs Centurion CC; his club Sabina ended as runners-up in the league. (Sean Devers)