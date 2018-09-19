Boys, 15 and 16 charged with killing Annandale pensioner

Latest update September 19th, 2018 12:59 AM
Two youths who hail from the village of Buxton, East Coast Demerara, one of them 15 years of age and another aged 16, were yesterday charged with the murder of 72-year-old Krishnachand Dabee, the pensioner whose body was found in his yard at Annandale on the 27th of August last.
The 16-year-old who was clad in a jersey and his school pants covered his head with a vest as he was led by police into the Cove and John Magistrates’ Court where the charge of murder was read to him. The 15-year-old was charged later in the day.
The 16-year-old, was unrepresented when he appeared before magistrate Peter Hugh, with his grandmother by his side, and had the indictable charge read to him. He was remanded until October 8.
The grandmother of the 16-year-old, in an invited comment, said that the teen had brushes with the law before, one of which saw him and four other accomplices being charged for robbing a prison officer. The woman said she had tried her best, but failed to see any changes in her grandson’s ways.
The youths were arrested days after Mr. Dabee was found murdered in his Annandale, East Coast Demerara yard. A 15-year-old schoolboy, living in the nearby village of Buxton, began bragging that he and a friend had carried out the act.
Some concerned villagers contacted the police, and last Friday, they arrested the 15-year-old at a city school. The other was arrested earlier.
According to police sources, one boy invited the other to “go on a wock.” That “wock” was to enter the Dabee’s house and rob the couple. At the time, Mr. Dabee was living alone, since his ailing wife was in a nursing home.
Sep 19, 2018The seventh COURTS PeeWee tournament which will see 32 primary school teams battling for top honours was launched yesterday at the National Library with platinum sponsor COURTS Guyana Inc. handing...
Sep 19, 2018
Sep 19, 2018
Sep 19, 2018
Sep 19, 2018
Sep 19, 2018
Each day Khemraj Ramjattan moves further and further away from the man people saw fight the autocracy of the Jagdeo/Ramotar... more
Guyana is a most interesting country. The more things change the more they become complicated. Justice (ret’d) Cecil Kennard... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Racism was the bedrock of European colonialism in the Caribbean. The subjugation, oppression and exploitation... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]