Boys, 15 and 16 charged with killing Annandale pensioner

Two youths who hail from the village of Buxton, East Coast Demerara, one of them 15 years of age and another aged 16, were yesterday charged with the murder of 72-year-old Krishnachand Dabee, the pensioner whose body was found in his yard at Annandale on the 27th of August last.

The 16-year-old who was clad in a jersey and his school pants covered his head with a vest as he was led by police into the Cove and John Magistrates’ Court where the charge of murder was read to him. The 15-year-old was charged later in the day.

The 16-year-old, was unrepresented when he appeared before magistrate Peter Hugh, with his grandmother by his side, and had the indictable charge read to him. He was remanded until October 8.

The grandmother of the 16-year-old, in an invited comment, said that the teen had brushes with the law before, one of which saw him and four other accomplices being charged for robbing a prison officer. The woman said she had tried her best, but failed to see any changes in her grandson’s ways.

The youths were arrested days after Mr. Dabee was found murdered in his Annandale, East Coast Demerara yard. A 15-year-old schoolboy, living in the nearby village of Buxton, began bragging that he and a friend had carried out the act.

Some concerned villagers contacted the police, and last Friday, they arrested the 15-year-old at a city school. The other was arrested earlier.



According to police sources, one boy invited the other to “go on a wock.” That “wock” was to enter the Dabee’s house and rob the couple. At the time, Mr. Dabee was living alone, since his ailing wife was in a nursing home.