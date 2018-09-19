Latest update September 19th, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Boys, 15 and 16 charged with killing Annandale pensioner

Sep 19, 2018 News 0

 

Two youths who hail from the village of Buxton, East Coast Demerara, one of them 15 years of age and another aged 16, were yesterday charged with the murder of 72-year-old Krishnachand Dabee, the pensioner whose body was found in his yard at Annandale on the 27th of August last.
The 16-year-old who was clad in a jersey and his school pants covered his head with a vest as he was led by police into the Cove and John Magistrates’ Court where the charge of murder was read to him. The 15-year-old was charged later in the day.
The 16-year-old, was unrepresented when he appeared before magistrate Peter Hugh, with his grandmother by his side, and had the indictable charge read to him. He was remanded until October 8.
The grandmother of the 16-year-old, in an invited comment, said that the teen had brushes with the law before, one of which saw him and four other accomplices being charged for robbing a prison officer. The woman said she had tried her best, but failed to see any changes in her grandson’s ways.
The youths were arrested days after Mr. Dabee was found murdered in his Annandale, East Coast Demerara yard. A 15-year-old schoolboy, living in the nearby village of Buxton, began bragging that he and a friend had carried out the act.
Some concerned villagers contacted the police, and last Friday, they arrested the 15-year-old at a city school. The other was arrested earlier.
 

The 16-year-old who was charged for murder, leaving the court with his grandmother.

The location where the pensioner was found dead.

According to police sources, one boy invited the other to “go on a wock.” That “wock” was to enter the Dabee’s house and rob the couple. At the time, Mr. Dabee was living alone, since his ailing wife was in a nursing home.

More in this category

Sports

7th COURTS PeeWee Football Tournament Launched

7th COURTS PeeWee Football Tournament Launched

Sep 19, 2018

The seventh COURTS PeeWee tournament which will see 32 primary school teams battling for top honours was launched yesterday at the National Library with platinum sponsor COURTS Guyana Inc. handing...
Read More
Beharry Group powers GRFU with handsome $1.5million – Green Machine squad named for RANS 7

Beharry Group powers GRFU with handsome...

Sep 19, 2018

BCB/Elizabeth Styles U21… Blairmont beat arch rival Albion to book finals date against RHT Gizmos & Gadgets

BCB/Elizabeth Styles U21… Blairmont beat...

Sep 19, 2018

Carmichael back from English League with eye on making impact in Franchise League

Carmichael back from English League with eye on...

Sep 19, 2018

Strategic value to everything we have been doing – GFF’s Forde

Strategic value to everything we have been doing...

Sep 19, 2018

Reigning Mr. Guyana to compete at Darcy Beckles Classic in Barbados – Fitness Express & ACS Auto Parts and Mining Supplies support

Reigning Mr. Guyana to compete at Darcy Beckles...

Sep 19, 2018

Features/Columnists

  • Confusion galore!

    Guyana is a most interesting country. The more things change the more they become complicated. Justice (ret’d) Cecil Kennard... more

Kaiteur-News-Cartoon-Sep.-16-2018

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]