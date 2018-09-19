Beharry Group powers GRFU with handsome $1.5million – Green Machine squad named for RANS 7

Edward B. Beharry and Company continued their long standing support of the Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) yesterday at their Charlotte Street Office when they handed over a cheque worth $1.5 million to the association.

At the presentation ceremony, Brand Manager of the Company, Monique Tiwari, posited that her company is proud to be a sponsor of the GRFU, “We are happy to contribute towards nurturing of young rugby talent in Guyana and this is our way of giving back. Edward B. Beharry wishes the team success in the upcoming Caribbean Championship in Barbados.”

The welcomed funds will be used to help the GRFU teams’ preparations and participation in various upcoming tournaments with the first being this weekend’s Rugby Americas North (RAN) Sevens championship which will be held in St. Michael, Barbados.

Head of the GRFU, Peter Green, explained that the budget for the team that departs this morning for the ‘land of the Flying Fish’ is over $7million and he thanked Beharry Group for their continued support as he noted that every dollar counts.

Green shared with the media during the press brief that he expects an improved showing in 2018 since Guyana will have the opportunity to play at a lower altitude as opposed to 2017 when the championship was held in Mexico where they lost to Jamaica in the final.

Sherlock Sam has replaced Laurence Adonis as the Coach of the ‘Green Machine’ and Green shared that Adonis is currently assigned with the Under-19s, explaining that the former footballer has a special calling for youth development.

Sam released the list of players that will make up Guyana’s team: Dwayne Schroeder (Captain), Avery Corbin, Vallon Adams, Rickford Cummings, Richard Staglon, Ronald Matthews, Osei McKenzie, Lancelot Adonis, Jamal Angus, Claudius Butts, Peabo Hamilton and Patrick King. The Team Manager is Peter Campayne.

The Green Machine has won the RAN championship seven times and are one of the most feared teams at this level but skipper Schroeder noted that they will not take any of the opposition lightly, “We just need to take it one game at a time. I know my team will be the best in Barbados but we must not get too overconfident and underestimate the opposition.” (Calvin Chapman)