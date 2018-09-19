BCB/Magic Moments T20 – Lower Corentyne… RHT Bakewell and Fyrish CC reach Finals

Rose Hall Town Bakewell (RHT Bakewell) and Fyrish Cricket Club (GCC) would clash in the final of the Berbice Cricket Board organised Magic Moments T20 competition, Lower Corentyne Zone.

RHT Bakewell mauled arch rivals Courtland by a huge 130 runs while Fyrish created a major upset by getting past neighbours Chesney by five wickets at the Fyrish Ground.

In the first semifinal at the Area ‘H’ Ground, RHT Bakewell elected to take first strike after winning the toss. They were given a flying start by national players Kevin Sinclair and .Junior Sinclair who added 63 off just six overs before the latter was run out for 20.

Kevin Sinclair and the elegant Surendra Kissoonlall then added 122 for the second wicket to take the score to 191-1 before Kissoonlall was run out for a well composed 49 (2×4 4×6). Sinclair went on to score a majestic 125 (11×4 6×6) as the home team amassed 234-6 from their allotted 20 overs. Kevlon Anderson chipped in with 25.

Troy Mathieson 3-34 and Timothy Mc Donald 2- 27 were the main wicket takers for Courtland. In response, the visitors were rattled by the pace of Sylus Tyndall who cleaned bowled all of his victims to claim 5-18.

Only John Percival batting at No. 9 offered any resistance with 23 as Courtland was bowled out for 104 in 19.3 overs. National U-15 off spinner Jonathan Rampersaud 2-18 supported Tyndall as the RHT Bakewell booked their place in the final.

At the Fyrish Ground, the home team played as a unit to defeat favourite Chesney Cricket Club (CCC) by five wickets. Chesney batting first was bowled out for 174 in 20 overs. M. Subjraj top scored with 38 and received support from S. Kanabeni 34 and Avinash Deonarine 27.

Ashnarine Srikissoon 3-23 and Imran Ally 2-36 were the successful bowlers for Chesney. Needing to score 175 to advance to their first ever BCB final, Fyrish was indebted to Ashnarine Srikissoon who slammed an undefeated 60 and Y. Gordiyal who was just as good with 59 as they achieved victory in 18.5 overs. Yogindra Chinapen supported with 20. Avinash Deonarine and Imran Khan took a wicket each for the visitors.

The Berbice Cricket Board is hosting four separate T20 Inter-Zone Tournaments in West Berbice, New Amsterdam/Canje, Lower Corentyne and Upper Corentyne respectively. Each Zone champion will for the overall championship.

No. 48 Challengers won the Upper Corentyne Zone while Young Warriors is the champion of the New Amsterdam/Canje Zone. The Tournament is being sponsored by Frank Sanichara of Sueria Manufacturing under the Magic Moments brand.