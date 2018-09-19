BCB/Elizabeth Styles U21… Blairmont beat arch rival Albion to book finals date against RHT Gizmos & Gadgets

For the second time this year, Blairmont Community Centre defeated Albion Community Centre in a semifinal of a Berbice Cricket Board junior tournament. After knocking them out of the New York Business Group Under-19 tournament, Blairmont showed that it was not a fluke when they trounced Albion by 56 runs to earn a date with Rose Hall Town Gizmos & Gadgets in the final of the Elizabeth Styles U21 tournament which would be played shortly.

After winning the toss, Blairmont elected to bat first; Fawaz Gafoor led with 25 and received support from Javed Karim 22, Nigel Deodat and Rameshwar Samaroo 17 each in their teams total of 165 all out off 45.1 overs.

National Under-19 bowler Kevin Umroa took 5-37 while Karran Arjpaul took 2-19. Needing to score 166 for victory off 50-overs, Albion was bowled out for a disappointing 109 in 35.4 despite Kevin Umroa returning with the bat to score 32.

National Under-17 offspinner Seon Glasgow was the best bowler with 5-27 from 10 overs. Nigel Deodat, another Guyana youth player supported with 2-13 and Javed Karim 2-23 for the winners.

Rose Hall Town Gizmos & Gadgets had earlier in the week, destroyed Tucber Park Cricket Club by eight wickets to advance to the final.

Tucber Park was bowled out for 104; Steve Deonarine top scored with 26 and Melvin Singh 18. Simon Naidu took 3-13 while his fellow left hand spinner Jeremy Sandia supported with 3-23. National Under-19 players Junior Sinclair and Kevin Sinclair then blasted their way to 46 and 58 runs respectively as Rose Hall Town Gizmos & Gadgets reached 108-2 in just 8.3 overs.

The final promises to be an exciting battle despite RHT Gizmos & Gadgets having a superior team on paper with players the likes of Kevin Sinclair, Kevlon Anderson, Junior Sinclair, Keith Simpson, Sylus Tyndall, Jonathan Rampersaud, Mahendra Gopilall and Jeremy Sandia.

Most of these players were involved in the New York Business Group U-19 final when Rose Hall Town easily defeated Blairmont which on the other hand would depend heavily on national youth players Javed Karim, Marvin Prashad, Nigel Deodat, Fawaz Gafoor and Seon Glasgow. The Under-21 tournament is being sponsored by Elizabeth Styles, a United States Cosmetics Company.