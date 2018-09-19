Latest update September 19th, 2018 12:59 AM

Bandits storm Belle West Supermarket, shoots owner

Sep 19, 2018 News 0

Police at the scene after the robbery, as seen on CCTV footage.

Armed bandits attacked “Wang Wang Supermarket” at 11 Belle West, Canal # 2 Polder West Bank Demerara, last night. During the attack they shot the Supermarket proprietor in his leg.
The incident which occurred around 20:15 hrs was captured on CCTV cameras and told a harrowing tale of the near death experience the victims had, after the bandits robbed the Supermarket and then fired shots indiscriminately one of which hit one of the victims in his leg and another grazing his hand.
The man was rushed to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where he was admitted in a serious but stable condition.
Witnesses claim the bandits came with a black car. People were surprised the bandits took such a chance, since the access road to the community was one way in and one way out. The supermarket is located some four miles from the West Bank Demerara main road.
One resident said after he heard the shots, he called the Wales Police Station but got no response. The resident claimed it was only when calls were made to Police operations room in Georgetown that he received an answer. He said that he is not aware if any actions in terms of road blocks were taken, since that might have served in catching the bandits.
When Kaieteur News arrived on the scene, police were taking statements from witnesses and reviewing CCTV footage of what had

The Wang Wang Supermarket in Belle West Canal # 2 Polder that was robbed.

transpired. Detectives were also looking for spent shells, which can help in identifying the weapon and its history.
The Chinese were very tight lipped about what was taken, but a source close to the Supermarket told this publication that the sum was the whole day’s sales.

 

