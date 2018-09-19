7th COURTS PeeWee Football Tournament Launched

The seventh COURTS PeeWee tournament which will see 32 primary school teams battling for top honours was launched yesterday at the National Library with platinum sponsor COURTS Guyana Inc. handing over a handsome cheque of $4.8million to the Coordinators, Petra Organisation.

In addition to representatives from COURTS, present at the ceremony were associates from co-sponsor Banks DIH that will be involved through their Malta Supreme and Rainforest Water brands during the Under-11 football tourney.

Co-Director of Petra, Troy Mendonca, whose organisation is responsible for the successful planning of this tournament, stated that before the initial year of the event some seven years ago, “I was saddened with the limited amount of school football that was being played as compared to when I was a schoolboy which saw stiff rivalry.”

Since 2017, the tournament had seen an increase of eight (8) teams from 24 to 32 and Petra was pleased to announce that they will continue with that amount which will see 24 teams from Georgetown, three each from East Coast and East Bank and two from the West Coast, competing in round-robin action on Saturdays and Sundays from 10:00hrs at the YMCA ground on Carifesta Avenue and Thomas Lands.

”The competition has grown from strength to strength after 6 editions and we are very pleased that we have nurtured a very strong partnership with Petra Organistation which had helped us to put excess funds that we have in the right place,” those were the sentiments of the Managing Director of COURTS (Guyana), Clyde De Haas. He further posited that with the Pee Wee competition, “Our (COURTS’) contribution goes to the right place; it goes to the grassroots which is good because children are our future.”

Marketing Manager of COURTS, Pernell Cummings, hailed Petra for their outstanding organisational skills, “They (Petra) have been doing a good job running the tournament and keeping the kids safe as they compete. I have never missed a Saturday of this competition since I’ve been with COURTS and it has been very exciting. This tournament has produced some talented players including four of whom has gone on to represent Guyana.”

Banks DIH, Malta Supreme brand representative, Clayton McKenzie, expressed pleasure with his company’s continued support, “Banks is very pleased to collaborate with COURTS in this tournament which has been very successful. This year we will be sponsoring through two brands, Malta Supreme and Rainforest Water, in addition to providing snacks on match days.”

Nicholas Fraser from the Ministry of Education stated that there were no problems in granting a no objection for this tournament, “The Ministry is quite pleased with the way the tournament has grown. And it is very easy for us to approve it.”