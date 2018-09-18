Swan dispose of St Cuthbert’s Mission in Region Four Heritage playoff

Swan Football Club which saw a number of players drawn from its Under-15 and 18 teams stood firmly to the challenge when they disposed of St Cuthbert’s Mission in a three way competition to select a team to represent Region Four at the 2018 Heritage Football competition.

Playing at the St Cuthbert’s Mission ground, Sawn stood firm in the clash against the home team, St Cuthbert’s Mission in a clash that was dubbed, David vs Goliath. Swan opened the scoring in the 11th minute through Eran Hussain who skilfully dribbled three opposing players before hitting the ball into the nets with a solid right foot shot.

St Cuthbert’s Mission had a perfect opportunity to level the score four minutes later through a penalty taken by Lorenzo Clenkian who sent the ball over the cross bar. However, 23 minutes on, St Cuthbert’s found the equalising goal when Zack Ferreira stunned Swan’s goalkeeper with a terrific shot.

Enjoying the better of the exchanges, Swan retook the lead score in the 31st minute through a Mellon Joseph goal. That advantage was further increased in the 53rd minute when Ishmeal Pulsram fired home.

Swan was on target yet again in the 57th minute, this time it was Edson Williams who added his name to the score sheet to put the game beyond the reach of Cuthbert’s Mission, the score reading 4-1.

Not giving up though, the home team tried their best to reduce the score and got their second in the 59th compliments of Leo Evans’ strike but that would not be enough as the final whistle sounded with Swan large and in charge, 4-2.

Manager/Coach of Swan FC, Andre Gonsalves expressed satisfaction with the performance of his team noting that the players stuck to the game plan of seeking to control the ball while looking for opportunities to score.

”I think we may have missed about two or three scoring opportunities but overall we played very well and it is reflective in the results.”

Gonsalves expressed confidence that his team would win the playoffs and earn the right to represent Region Four at the National Heritage competition.

”This is our first year playing in the competition as we pulled out last year before the playoffs owing to what we termed as unprofessional and unsportsmanlike behaviour of some of the players representing other teams. However, this year we are here and I can assure you that while we are fielding a young team the guys are very determined to win this playoff,” Gonsalves declared.

St Cuthbert’s Mission will now play Laluni football team with the winner playing Swan in the final for the opportunity to represent Region Four at the National Heritage Games slated for this weekend in Georgetown.