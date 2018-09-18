Suspect in Linden killing continues to elude police

Commander of E Division, Anthony Vanderhyden, has said that a Silver City, Linden man who murdered a Kara Kara resident, remains on the run, even as police continue the hunt to capture him.

Travis Hazel, aka Fifty, on Saturday severely beat Leron Barron, who later succumbed at the Linden Hospital Complex.

Barron, of 59 Old Kara Kara Mackenzie, Linden, was reportedly attacked and beaten with a piece of wood after he accused his assailant of dealing in cocaine.

The incident occurred in front of the old Crescent Cinema (Crescent Mall) on Coop Crescent, Mackenzie, Linden around midday.

The suspect, reportedly armed himself with a piece of wood and lashed Barron to the head and other parts of the body then fled the scene.

Persons who witnessed the incident, said that they were in shock at the sudden and vicious attack.

“Like this man de really wan kill de guy, because if you see how he lash da man, like he had he on he mind or something…Was pure vengeance,” one person related.

According to other reports, Barron was involved in another confrontation on Friday with another man when he was reportedly “roughed up”.

Some persons are of the view that the two incidents are somehow related, and that the man was killed, because he was exposing unlawful activities around the market, which they claim, the police have turned a blind eye to.

He was a regular around the Mackenzie Market, where he did odd jobs for business persons operating there.

One woman, whom he had assisted to unload her barrel mere minutes before the incident, expressed shock and dismay at his senseless murder.

“This guy was very helpful around the market and he was earning an honest living; he did not deserve to die like that!”