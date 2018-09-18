Savory’s century, spinners propel Essequibo to 90-run win over West Demerara

Story and photos by Zaheer Mohamed

A well complied century by wicket-keeper batsman Kemol Savory backed up by a decent bowling performance handed last year’s finalist Essequibo a 90-run victory over West Demerara when the Cricket Guyana Inc. (CGI)/Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Jaguars 50-over Franchise League commenced yesterday.

Savory anchored his team’s innings, sharing in crucial partnerships with Chetram Persaud and Anthony Adams to lead Essequibo to 217 all out in 48.5 overs after they decided to bat at Lusignan, East Coast Demerara.

Openers Kevon Boodie and Ricardo Peters put on 22 before Peters was caught off Navindra Persaud for three, Boodie who hit two fours and one six was bowled by Ewert Samuels for 23 with the score on 56.

Ricardo Adams was then lbw to off-spinner Richie Looknauth for six before Savory and Chetram Persaud added 58 for the fourth wicket with level-headed batting. Savory started cautiously but blossomed well taking boundaries off Travis Persaud and soon reached his fifty off 68 balls.

Travis Persaud then uprooted the stumps of Chetram Persaud for 22, but Savory kept the score board ticking and dominated a fifth-wicket stand of 45 with Anthony Adams. The left-handed Savory smashed Malcolm Hubbard for two sixes and continued to carefully gather his runs on both sides of the pitch without much hiccups.

Adams was run out for nine, but Ronsford Beaton weighed in nicely dumping Hubbard and Travis Persaud for sixes as he and Savory propped up Essequibo’s total. However, soon after reaching his well deserved century, Savory was caught at the wicket off Richie Looknauth for 101 after facing 120 balls and hitting four fours and three sixes. Beaton was caught in the deep for 29; Looknauth claimed 3-39, Samuels 2-11 and Travis Persaud 2-50.

Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Ronaldo Renee added 36 for the first wicket before the former was bowled by pacer Neilan Cadogan for 11 while Renee was dismissed in similar fashion by Joshua Jones for 18.

The Essequibo spinners then strangled the West Demerara batting with their consistency. Ricardo Adams disturbed the stumps of Safraz Esau for 12 while Anthony Adams bowled Travis Persaud (00) to leave the score at 58-4.

Hubbard (04) was then caught off Ricardo Adams before Samuels was bowled by Anthony Adams without scoring. Tevin Imlach played his shots and smashed Ricardo Adams and Chetram Persaud for maximums but was caught behind off Akieni Adams for a top score of 37. The rest of the batting didn’t offer much resistance with only Mahendra Dhanpaul (18*) and Looknauth (10) reaching double figures; West Demerara were bowled out for 127 in 38.5 overs. Anthony Adams captured 3-22, Ricardo Adams 3-44 and Akieni Adams 2-9. Savory was named man-of-the-match.

At Enmore, East Coast Demerara defeated East Bank Demerara by 55 runs. East Coast Demerara batted first and managed 182 all out in 46.1 overs. Amir Khan scored 39, Kamesh Yadram 33 and Ramnarine Chatura 18.

Ronaldo Alimohamed claimed 3-16, Trevon France 3-43 and Trevon Griffith 2-34. East Bank Demerara were sent packing for 127 in 39.3 overs. Griffith struck 78; he was the only batsman to reach double figures as Chanderpaul Hemraj grabbed 3-8, Bhaskar Yadram 3-20, Khan 2-24 and Gajanan Sukhnanan 2-31.