Latest update September 18th, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Karibe Rice Basketball Tourney… Rose Hall Town Jammers advance to final

Sep 18, 2018 Sports 0

The Rose Hall Town Jammers has continued their unbeaten run in the Karibe Rice Basketball Tournament which is being played among teams in Berbice. In latest play on Sunday last at Rose Hall Court, Rose Hall Town Jammers jammed their way past Fyrish Black Shark to book their place in the final.
Rayborne Murray tipped in 19 points to guide Jammers to a 67-45 trouncing of Fyrish Black Shark. Murray got valuable support from Mickel Lewis who had 17 points and 7 rebounds and Kwesi Mickle with 11. For Fyrish, Jamal Felix had 17 points and Tyrone Dey 14.
The Black Shark held the upper hand earlier in the match and even outscored the Jammers, 20 to 18 points in the second quarter but the third quarter saw the Jammers taking control and with their home court advantage kicking in and by the end were 49-37 ahead.
The second finalist would be known on Sunday when the second semi final is contested at the New Amsterdam Basketball Court from 16:00hrs between Canje Knight and Ithaca Hardliners.

More in this category

Sports

Savory’s century, spinners propel Essequibo to 90-run win over West Demerara

Savory’s century, spinners propel Essequibo to 90-run win over West...

Sep 18, 2018

Story and photos by Zaheer Mohamed A well complied century by wicket-keeper batsman Kemol Savory backed up by a decent bowling performance handed last year’s finalist Essequibo a 90-run victory...
Read More
Conquerors clinch Championship after Sunday’s draws

Conquerors clinch Championship after Sunday’s...

Sep 18, 2018

CGI/GCB Jaguars 50-over Franchise League…. Barnwell, Johnson powers GT to victory

CGI/GCB Jaguars 50-over Franchise League…....

Sep 18, 2018

Hero CPL ‘All Star’ Team of Tournament

Hero CPL ‘All Star’ Team of Tournament

Sep 18, 2018

GABA/Banks DIH League… Pacesetters stamp authority with 30-point win

GABA/Banks DIH League… Pacesetters stamp...

Sep 18, 2018

Karibe Rice Basketball Tourney… Rose Hall Town Jammers advance to final

Karibe Rice Basketball Tourney… Rose Hall...

Sep 18, 2018

Features/Columnists

  • In the public interest

    It was bound to happen sometime. The police have become overbearing. Someone was bound to one day explode and this is exactly... more

Kaiteur-News-Cartoon-Sep.-16-2018

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]