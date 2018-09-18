Karibe Rice Basketball Tourney… Rose Hall Town Jammers advance to final

Latest update September 18th, 2018 12:59 AM
The Rose Hall Town Jammers has continued their unbeaten run in the Karibe Rice Basketball Tournament which is being played among teams in Berbice. In latest play on Sunday last at Rose Hall Court, Rose Hall Town Jammers jammed their way past Fyrish Black Shark to book their place in the final.
Rayborne Murray tipped in 19 points to guide Jammers to a 67-45 trouncing of Fyrish Black Shark. Murray got valuable support from Mickel Lewis who had 17 points and 7 rebounds and Kwesi Mickle with 11. For Fyrish, Jamal Felix had 17 points and Tyrone Dey 14.
The Black Shark held the upper hand earlier in the match and even outscored the Jammers, 20 to 18 points in the second quarter but the third quarter saw the Jammers taking control and with their home court advantage kicking in and by the end were 49-37 ahead.
The second finalist would be known on Sunday when the second semi final is contested at the New Amsterdam Basketball Court from 16:00hrs between Canje Knight and Ithaca Hardliners.
