Latest update September 18th, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Jagdeo offers tips for government agencies to catch up with PPP ‘offenders’

Sep 18, 2018 News 0

Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo is convinced that the APNU+AFC Coalition’s success at the last General and Regional elections was hinged on the fact that officials were able to convince the masses that the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Government was wholly corrupt.
However, at his last press conference, Jagdeo noted that three years since the change of Government, the mass corruption that was promulgated as being perpetuated by PPP/C officials is still to be proven.
Jagdeo said it is either a case where corruption did not exist in the proportions claimed or the government is going about its business to get the evidence—to prove corruption—all wrong.
Giving the benefit of the doubt that maybe, the technique is wrong, Jagdeo sought to offer some guidance to the State Assets Recovery Agency (SARA), the Special Organized Crime Unit (SOCU) and “the others.”
He told the media, “I heard that SARA said that by the third or fourth quarter of this year, they would be going to recover money from people who have bank accounts abroad over US$10M. But, I do not see them filing any case.
I hope that they will do that. They said they were collaborating with the people abroad who should have found this money by now.”
Jagdeo continued, “I urge the President to hire an internationally reputable firm specialized in this area to trace people’s assets in banks, real estate, shares and so on. They can do that quickly and make a report to the nation about all of that. But nothing is being done there.
“That is where the big bucks are supposed to be. Then there is the procurement fraud, which should be easy to address. They said we were stealing $28B to $35B a year, it must have happened through contracts awarded because it is fraud. Why not go back to those contracts and see which one that happened with?”
Jagdeo said that $35B is no little amount and should be easy to trace.
He said too, “They did 50 audits. Sharma said there is no evidence to charge.
The President (at his last press conference) said people do not leave evidence lying around but I thought the forensic audit was meant to dig the evidence and to get the people.”

More in this category

Sports

Savory’s century, spinners propel Essequibo to 90-run win over West Demerara

Savory’s century, spinners propel Essequibo to 90-run win over West...

Sep 18, 2018

Story and photos by Zaheer Mohamed A well complied century by wicket-keeper batsman Kemol Savory backed up by a decent bowling performance handed last year’s finalist Essequibo a 90-run victory...
Read More
Conquerors clinch Championship after Sunday’s draws

Conquerors clinch Championship after Sunday’s...

Sep 18, 2018

CGI/GCB Jaguars 50-over Franchise League…. Barnwell, Johnson powers GT to victory

CGI/GCB Jaguars 50-over Franchise League…....

Sep 18, 2018

Hero CPL ‘All Star’ Team of Tournament

Hero CPL ‘All Star’ Team of Tournament

Sep 18, 2018

GABA/Banks DIH League… Pacesetters stamp authority with 30-point win

GABA/Banks DIH League… Pacesetters stamp...

Sep 18, 2018

Karibe Rice Basketball Tourney… Rose Hall Town Jammers advance to final

Karibe Rice Basketball Tourney… Rose Hall...

Sep 18, 2018

Features/Columnists

  • In the public interest

    It was bound to happen sometime. The police have become overbearing. Someone was bound to one day explode and this is exactly... more

Kaiteur-News-Cartoon-Sep.-16-2018

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]