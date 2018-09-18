Intense cross-examination expected…As $550M cocaine-in-lumber trial continues tomorrow

Two officers attached to the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) are expected to face cross-examination tomorrow, when the trial of four men who are accused of aiding the trafficking over $550M in cocaine continues before Magistrate Rushelle Liverpool at the Leonora Magistrate’s Courts.

On trial are Nazim Gafoor and his father Tazim Gafoor, both of Menzies Street, Windsor Forest, West Coast Demerara; motorbike racer, Stephen Vieira of 37 Middle Street, South Cummingsburg, Georgetown, and former Customs Officer Sherwayne De Abreu of 262 Street Eight Section A Liliendaal, Greater Georgetown

It is alleged that between March 1 and May 2, 2017 at a sawmill belonging to Narine Lall located at Lookout, East Bank Essequibo, they aided Hakim Mohamed to traffic 84.986 kilograms of cocaine.

They have denied the charge and were each released on $5M bail by the High Court.

The four defendants are being represented by Attorneys-at-Law Everston Lammy-Singh, Glenn Hanoman, Latchmie Rahamat and Nigel Hughes respectively. Appearing for the State is CANU Prosecutor Konyo Sandiford.

After tomorrow’s hearing, the trial will continue on October 2 and October 5 respectively. Kaieteur News understands that the cocaine bust was made after CANU officials received a tip off on May 12, 2017. When the ranks acted, lumber with cocaine concealed within were being packed onto a truck.

CANU in a release said that ranks conducted a search at the parapet in front of the premises of Mohamed and searched a truck laden with several pallets of 1×6 dressed lumber boards prepared for export. Several pieces of boards were drilled randomly by the ranks and cocaine was unearthed.

The lumber was packed at a sawmill located at Lookout, East Bank Essequibo belonging to Lall to be transported to a wharf in Georgetown and then shipped to the United States of America, CANU stated.

CANU, in a statement, said that Vieira was listed on the shipping documents as a representative of the shipper, Lall, who an arrest warrant has since been issued for.