Hero CPL ‘All Star’ Team of Tournament

The Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) have announced the “CPL All Stars” team of the tournament for 2018. The team was selected by Tom Moody, Mark Butcher, Daren Ganga, Ian Bishop, Danny Morrison and Michael Slater.

The team features three Windies players aged 25 and under in Rovman Powell (330 runs), Shimron Hetmyer (440 runs) and Oshane Thomas (18 wickets), all of whom have had an outstanding tournament in 2018.

Experienced Caribbean cricketers Andre Russell (163 runs and 14 wickets), Kieron Pollard (330 runs and four wickets) and Darren Bravo (353 runs) are also in the side. The overseas players that have made it into the team are Colin Munro (567 runs) and Glenn Phillips (457 runs) of New Zealand, Imran Tahir (16 wickets) of South Africa, Fawad Ahmed (22 wickets) of Australia and Ali Khan (16 wickets) of the USA.

Tom Moody, Hero CPL’s Director, International Cricket, said: “We have seen some outstanding performances in this year’s Hero CPL, but what has stood out is the emergence of young local talent. The performances of both Hetmyer and Thomas have been a highlight of the tournament, they are both set for a bright future with the Windies.”

The full team of the tournament is as follows: 1. Colin Munro 2. Glenn Phillips 3. Shimron Hetmyer 4. Rovman Powell 5. Darren Bravo 6. Kieron Pollard 7. Andre Russell 8. Ali Khan 9. Imran Tahir 10. Oshane Thomas 11. Fawad Ahmed.