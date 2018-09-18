Latest update September 18th, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Hero CPL ‘All Star’ Team of Tournament

Sep 18, 2018 Sports 0

Shimron Hetmyer (R) hits 4. CPL T20/Getty Images

The Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) have announced the “CPL All Stars” team of the tournament for 2018. The team was selected by Tom Moody, Mark Butcher, Daren Ganga, Ian Bishop, Danny Morrison and Michael Slater.
The team features three Windies players aged 25 and under in Rovman Powell (330 runs), Shimron Hetmyer (440 runs) and Oshane Thomas (18 wickets), all of whom have had an outstanding tournament in 2018.
Experienced Caribbean cricketers Andre Russell (163 runs and 14 wickets), Kieron Pollard (330 runs and four wickets) and Darren Bravo (353 runs) are also in the side. The overseas players that have made it into the team are Colin Munro (567 runs) and Glenn Phillips (457 runs) of New Zealand, Imran Tahir (16 wickets) of South Africa, Fawad Ahmed (22 wickets) of Australia and Ali Khan (16 wickets) of the USA.
Tom Moody, Hero CPL’s Director, International Cricket, said: “We have seen some outstanding performances in this year’s Hero CPL, but what has stood out is the emergence of young local talent. The performances of both Hetmyer and Thomas have been a highlight of the tournament, they are both set for a bright future with the Windies.”
The full team of the tournament is as follows: 1. Colin Munro 2. Glenn Phillips 3. Shimron Hetmyer 4. Rovman Powell 5. Darren Bravo 6. Kieron Pollard 7. Andre Russell 8. Ali Khan 9. Imran Tahir 10. Oshane Thomas 11. Fawad Ahmed.

More in this category

Sports

Savory’s century, spinners propel Essequibo to 90-run win over West Demerara

Savory’s century, spinners propel Essequibo to 90-run win over West...

Sep 18, 2018

Story and photos by Zaheer Mohamed A well complied century by wicket-keeper batsman Kemol Savory backed up by a decent bowling performance handed last year’s finalist Essequibo a 90-run victory...
Read More
Conquerors clinch Championship after Sunday’s draws

Conquerors clinch Championship after Sunday’s...

Sep 18, 2018

CGI/GCB Jaguars 50-over Franchise League…. Barnwell, Johnson powers GT to victory

CGI/GCB Jaguars 50-over Franchise League…....

Sep 18, 2018

Hero CPL ‘All Star’ Team of Tournament

Hero CPL ‘All Star’ Team of Tournament

Sep 18, 2018

GABA/Banks DIH League… Pacesetters stamp authority with 30-point win

GABA/Banks DIH League… Pacesetters stamp...

Sep 18, 2018

Karibe Rice Basketball Tourney… Rose Hall Town Jammers advance to final

Karibe Rice Basketball Tourney… Rose Hall...

Sep 18, 2018

Features/Columnists

  • In the public interest

    It was bound to happen sometime. The police have become overbearing. Someone was bound to one day explode and this is exactly... more

Kaiteur-News-Cartoon-Sep.-16-2018

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]