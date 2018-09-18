GPL 20-year plan for E’bo to include 3000 Kw solar farm

As the demands for electricity continues to grow on the Essequibo Coast, the Guyana Power and Light [GPL] has seen it fit to now formulate its 20 years plan for improved electricity flow in the Pomeroon Supenaam Region [Region Two].

The first step in formulating the 20-year plan commenced yesterday. Officials including the Chief Executive Officer of GPL, Albert Gordon, met with stakeholders of Region Two for a consultation. During the meeting yesterday, it was revealed by the CEO, that GPL has intentions of introducing renewable energy to the Essequibo Coast.

According to Gordon, a site has already been identified for the establishment of a solar farm. This new development plays an essential role in facilitating large self-generating businesses on the GPL power grid. Based on reports reaching this publication, the Power Company only generates up to five megawatts on the Essequibo Coast.

One of the largest rice mills on the Coast, which self generates power, explained to this publication that their demand for power is presently 3.5 megawatts.

Gordon explained, however, that the solar farm will be capable of generating up to 3,000 kilowatts, which he believes will be enough to include larger businesses on the power grid. He noted that financing will be obtained through the International Development Bank [IDB], and works should commence by 2020.

Gordon further explained, “The solar farm will be complimented with some storage, which will stand in when the sun goes down.”

The CEO further stated that storage from the solar farm will also aid in fulfilling the evening peak demand, which they believe will significantly increase over the 20-year period.

Kaieteur News understands that the demand for electricity on the Essequibo has increased by some 0.2 megawatts over the past week.

As was discussed at the consultation yesterday, the demand for power will increase tremendously over the next few years.

This publication understands that a state of the art hospital, which will require a significant supply of power, will soon be established in the region. New development of housing schemes and the establishment of new businesses on the other hand, will all increase the demand for power on the Essequibo Coast.

Commenting on the company’s short-term plan, Gordon said that the Anna Regina Power plant is moving ahead as scheduled, and will be commissioned by mid-December. He said that an additional generator for the plant is being procured and should arrive before the first half of next year.