GABA/Banks DIH League… Pacesetters stamp authority with 30-point win

Latest update September 18th, 2018 12:59 AM
In second-division play of the Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association (GABA)/Rainforest Water/Malta Supreme League, Pacesetters Basketball Club bounced past whipping boys Pepsi Sonics 84-54 on Sunday night at the Burnham Hard Court, Middle and Carmichael Streets.
It was yet another disappointing result for the struggling Sonics side which is coached by old-guard Yannick Dundas, they trailed the winners from the second quarter onwards after a tied first quarter score of 16-16.
Zion Gray, who recently won the Milo Schools’ Football Tournament with Sir Leon Lessons, continued to be one of the leading players for Pacesetters after pouring in the joint game-high 14 points with support from his teammates Mark Rose (13), Troy David (12) and Jude Corlette (10).
Troy Corlette also had 14 points, but in a losing effort with the only other significant contribution coming from Lemuel Grant with 12 points for Sonics.
The opening game was a first-division matched which Plaisance Guardians won 59-39 against University of Guyana (UG) Trojans. Nikkolai Smith (15) and Neckezkiel Yisrael (12) were the main men for the East Coast based Guardians during the 20-point victory.
Selvaughn Mosely (12) was the only player who got into double figures for the students who are underperforming in the open division. Matches continue at Burnham Court tomorrow when Sonics oppose Pacesetters in the Under-23 division from 18:30hrs followed by Vikings taking on Eagles in the feature, a second-division clash from 20:30hrs.
