Latest update September 18th, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Education Ministry launches first Smart Classroom in Region One

Sep 18, 2018 News 0

Marti De Souza

In Region One, there has been a shortage of teachers for quite some time. This inhibits the region’s ability to adequately manage the number of children that pass through the public school system.
In an attempt to remedy this shortage, Region One has launched its very first Smart Classroom. Marti De Souza, District Education Officer for Region One, explained the concept of a smart classroom at the mini STEAMS (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Mathematics and Spirituality/Sports) Fair and Exhibition on Saturday last.
The fair was held on the lawns of the Education Department in Mabaruma.
The Smart Classroom is meant to allow teachers to tutor students remotely (from other schools in the region or on the coast), in cases where students are stationed at schools, which have teacher shortages. The new system depends on microphones, speakers, projectors and a reliable internet connection. It will allow live discussion, with back and forth communication between students and teachers.
The classroom was demonstrated at the STEAMS fair on Saturday, in the building of the Department of Education. Students were given a mathematics lesson on subtraction.
The new smart classroom is a part of the Ministry of Education’s plans to reduce inequality and disparity between the quality of education being provided on the coastland and the hinterland.
Region One intends to dedicate more funds to drastically modernize Barima-Waina’s delivery of academic content to students.
Regional Chairman for Region One, Brentnol Ashley, said that it is important to ensure that every child has an opportunity to maximize their potential, and leaders should assist in ensuring such opportunities are provided.
The STEAMS fair was the first event to mark the observance of Education Month 2018 in Guyana. The theme for Education Month, this year, is “Education for a Good Life- Through Innovation and STEAMS”.

More in this category

Sports

Savory’s century, spinners propel Essequibo to 90-run win over West Demerara

Savory’s century, spinners propel Essequibo to 90-run win over West...

Sep 18, 2018

Story and photos by Zaheer Mohamed A well complied century by wicket-keeper batsman Kemol Savory backed up by a decent bowling performance handed last year’s finalist Essequibo a 90-run victory...
Read More
Conquerors clinch Championship after Sunday’s draws

Conquerors clinch Championship after Sunday’s...

Sep 18, 2018

CGI/GCB Jaguars 50-over Franchise League…. Barnwell, Johnson powers GT to victory

CGI/GCB Jaguars 50-over Franchise League…....

Sep 18, 2018

Hero CPL ‘All Star’ Team of Tournament

Hero CPL ‘All Star’ Team of Tournament

Sep 18, 2018

GABA/Banks DIH League… Pacesetters stamp authority with 30-point win

GABA/Banks DIH League… Pacesetters stamp...

Sep 18, 2018

Karibe Rice Basketball Tourney… Rose Hall Town Jammers advance to final

Karibe Rice Basketball Tourney… Rose Hall...

Sep 18, 2018

Features/Columnists

  • In the public interest

    It was bound to happen sometime. The police have become overbearing. Someone was bound to one day explode and this is exactly... more

Kaiteur-News-Cartoon-Sep.-16-2018

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]