Dem boys seh… Joe ah beg Exxon fuh $100 channa without sowah

Day by day de govt sounding like a pack of jokers. Jagdeo of all people flouncing all over de place laughing at Soulja Bai and he followers.

Jagdeo now taunting dem how dem can find de thiefing money. Imagine a thief telling de police how to find de money wha he thief.

He know dat no charges can come against him because he know dem who use to talk up bout corruption suddenly find demself sitting in de same chair and using dem fingers.

Jagdeo seh dem too stupid fuh ketch him but he gon ketch dem when he party get back in power.

And to prove dem stupid, Joe had a meeting wid some senior Exxon executives and all he can ask for is a few cents to clean some gutter in Georgetown.

Dat confirm dat he and all de politicians of dis country only settle fuh low hanging fruits, de fruits wha people don’t have to use no effort to get.

Asking fuh something like dat from Exxon is like a senior manager at Gafoors walking up to Sattaur and begging him fuh $500 to weed ee yard.

Is de same thing if Uncle Adam guh to de Waterfalls boss man and beg him fuh $100 fuh buy channa without sowah.

Dem boys could understand if Joe did ask Exxon to build couple harbour bridge, one in Demerara, one to Leguan, one to Essequibo and one to Bartica.

He should also ask fuh a few skyscraper in de city and three City Hall.

Instead, he ask fuh couple cent to clean dem gutter. Dem executives must be gone back in de plane clinking champagne glass and smiling at de fools Guyana produce.

Joe even go so far as to thank Exxon fuh bringing cricket. Cricket was coming to Guyana long before Joe born and Exxon exist.

Nobody thank anybody. Dem boys want Joe fuh know when Exxon didn’t come cricket never stop coming. Why he got to thank Exxon?

He forget dat de sponsorship is money wha Exxon will collect back in de cost recovery from de oil and he, Joe, will have to sign it too.

Talk half and pray fuh get proppa leaders in Guyana.