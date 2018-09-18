CGI/GCB Jaguars 50-over Franchise League…. Barnwell, Johnson powers GT to victory

Story and photos by Sean Devers

On a truncated day at Everest yesterday, good bowling from Ramaal Lewis and Andre Stoll, making a return to cricket for the first time in two years and an unfinished 146-run partnership between Skipper Leon Johnson and Christopher Barnwell lifted Georgetown to a seven-wicket win over Upper Corentyne in the opening round of the CGI/GCB Jaguars 50-over Franchise League.

Half-centuries from Clinton Pestano (51) and Alex Algoo (50) and a quick-fire 35 from Joshua Ramsammy had helped Upper Corentyne to 177 all out, Jamaican off spinner Lewis captured 4-26, left-arm seamer Andre Stoll grabbed 3-28 and 17-year-old Windies U-19 Left-arm spinner Ashmead Nedd had 2-31 for Georgetown.

Johnson and man-of-the-match Barnwell joined forces at 32-3 and their unfinished fourth wicket stand powered Georgetown to 178-3 in 27 overs. Barnwell smashed eight fours and three sixes in a shot filled unbeaten 83 from 53 while Johnson, who reached his fifty first, hit eight fours and three sixes in his undefeated run-a-ball 70.

Pestano followed up his 52 by removing both openers; Raymond Perez (1) and Quincy Ovid-Richardson (4) to leave the defending champions on 12-2 to finish with 2-21. Robin Bacchus (7) was then removed by pacer Demetri Cameron at 32-3 to begin the Johnson/Barnwell show.

The left-handed Test batsman launched into spinner Omesh Matura and dispatched him for three boundaries in an over and got to his 50 from 45 balls while Barnwell’s 50 came from 44 balls before he put his foot on the gas to dominate the stand with his captain and help his team to four points for the victory which was achieved in fading light.

Earlier, a slight shower just before the scheduled 09:00hrs start resulted in 90 minutes being lost and the overs reduced to 44 overs. When the contest eventually commenced at 11:00hrs Upper Corentyne was asked to bat to on a slow track and sluggish outfield in sunny conditions.

Andy Mohan was bowled by the 26-year-old left-arm pacer Stoll in the first over for a duck at 1-1 before National U-19 player Alex Algoo was joined by Joshua Ramsammy who stroked Barnwell for four before edging him for four more.

Ramsammy then clobbered Steven Jacobs for six and a four off successive balls, before he was caught and bowled by Lewis who watched in dismay at Quincy Richardson, on the deep mid-wicket boundary put down Anthony Bramble before he had scored.

But Bramble did not last long as he impetuously swung Nedd to mid-wicket to throw his wicket away after making just two runs to leave the score on 73-3. It was soon 84-4 when Ramesh Chatterpaul was removed by Nedd for a duck before Algoo, who reached his 50 from 85 balls with one four and a six fell to Stoll at 119-5.

Eon Hooper (11) and Clinton Pestano carried the score 141-6 before Hooper was bowled by Jacobs while Stoll got rid of Shawn Perriera (0) at 150-7. The 25-year-old Pestano who got 38 against Barbados on his First-Class debut in Barbados, played several entertaining shots on both sides if the wicket, including brutal six off Barnwell which ended on roof of the commentary booth before he was removed by Stoll at 167-8 before Lewis wrapped up the tail.

Meanwhile, at Albion in a match reduced to 36 overs due a delay of 180 minutes, Lower Corentyne edged West Berbice by three runs in the only game played in Berbice. Lower Corentyne, led a 59 from man-of-match Johnathon Foo and 30 from National U-19 player Junior Sinclair, reached 166-7 in 36 overs.

West Berbice in reply made 163 with Adrian Dutchin, who was run out, top scoring with 35 from 52 balls with one boundary, Kevin Sinclair hit two fours in 30 from 37 balls and Kasim Khan reached the boundary twice in 22.

Foo had three wickets in the last over with six required to win with three wickets in hand while Khan had three and Umroa took two for Lower Corentyne. The eight teams in the League accepted CWI’s decision not to pay the players for this tournament since they have not secured sponsorship for the teams while the next round is fixed for tomorrow with four matches.