78 Carib villagers have hanged themselves

Sep 18, 2018

Dear Editor,
Residents of Baramita Village (Barima- Waini) are calling on His Excellency, President David Granger, to urgently appoint a task force into the mysterious hanging- suicides currently taking place in their village.
This may sound strange but so far, 78 Carib villagers have committed suicide by hanging themselves.
Quite recently on the 12th and 13th September 2018, a 24 year old mother of 4 children and a 16 year old youth in less than 72 hours hanged themselves.
Last Saturday night (15thSeptember), a lady attempted to hang herself for no explicable reason like the previous hangings.
It is important to note as well that it is alleged that a 15-year-old Port Kaituma secondary school student of Baramita was impregnated by a police officer who was subsequently transferred to Kamarang, Upper Mazaruni.
The impregnated school child dropped out of school.
This warrants the urgent attention and intervention of the Commissioner of Police, the Commander of F’ Division and the Child Care and Protection Agency (CC&PA).
But so , nothing is being done to have this police officer arrested and charged under the sexual offences act.
What is going on?
Peter Persaud

