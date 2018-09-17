Self harm surveillance project helping to reach those prone to suicide

A continuing self- harm surveillance project is part of the Ministry of Public Health, (MoPH)’s strategy to tackle suicide related issues.

Self-harming cases are also known as non-suicidal self-injury.

Self-harm, is defined as the intentional, direct injuring of body tissue, done without suicidal intentions.

Other terms such as cutting and self-mutilation have been used for any self-harming behaviour regardless of suicidal intent.

The most common form of self-harm is using a sharp object to cut one’s skin. Other forms include behaviour such as burning, scratching, or hitting body parts.

Although suicide is not the intention of those who self-harm —the practice increases the risk of suicide in individuals.

Last year, the MoPH rolled out its surveillance project in Region Two, Three and Six. The regions have recorded the highest suicide rates.

Under the surveillance project a questionnaire is used as a self-harm screening tool. Once the cases are identified it must be reported to the Mental Health Unit within one week of presentation.

Once reported, persons will be sent to see a psychiatrist or Mental Health Gap Action Programme physician.

Each case will receive psychotherapy by a psychologist and then followed up by a social worker until they are no longer high-risk patients.

The success of the project has led to the MoPH’s recent initiative to implement the programme at hospitals across the country.

Prior to the launch of the project, Director of the Mental Health Unit Dr. Util Richmond-Thomas explained that there are alarming numbers of self-harm cases.

She noted that self-harm is the strongest indicator of future suicide,” she further explained that many persons who commit suicide would have had several incidences of self-harm in their past, “It means therefore that if the self-harm was being treated while it was occurring it may not have led to suicide.”

“If we can get the majority of self-harm and depression cases treated, we can drastically reduce the suicide rate,” the Director added.

“Making sure they (patients) are properly treated will just ensure that they have better quality of life,” Dr. Richmond-Thomas added that the unit’s drive to battle suicide, “is well on its way”, with the Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) rolling out several mental health projects.

Last year, in Region Three alone, 93 self-harm cases were recorded. Thirty suicide deaths were officially recorded at the West Demerara Regional Hospital, WDRH for the same period.

The National Self- Harm Surveillance follows closely on the heels of the mhGAP Intervention Guide (mental health GAP-IG) programme, which recently saw non-specialised doctors trained with the necessary skills and knowledge to better screen patients and provide diagnostic assessment for persons living with mental health illnesses. There are over 40 mhGAP doctors locally.

The surveillance project will be launched, initially seeks to provide efficient care at primary health care facilities across the nation. This programme is part of Guyana’s National Mental Health Action plan 2015-2020.