SCHOOLBOY BRAGGED IN VILLAGE ABOUT MURDERING PENSIONER

-lads, aged 15, already had criminal records

By Michael Jordan

Who?

Why?

Who, detectives wondered, had battered 72-year-old Krishnachand Dabee to death in his property?

Why was the act carried out?

After all, persons who knew 72-year-old Krishnachand and 67-year-old Bernice Dabee knew that they did not keep large sums of cash in their home.

The answers to these questions, sources say, came out of the mouth of one of Mr. Dabee’s killers.

Days after Mr. Dabee was found murdered in his Annandale, East Coast Demerara yard, a 15-year-old schoolboy, living in a the nearby village of Buxton, began bragging that he and a friend had carried out the act.

Some concerned villagers contacted the police, and last Friday, they arrested the 15-year-old at a city school that he attends. They also detained the friend. Police are to seek legal advice today and they are likely to appear in court shortly.

PLOTTED THE KILLING

According to police sources, one boy invited the other to “go on a wock.” That “wock” was to enter the Dabee’s house and rob the couple. At the time, Mr. Dabee was living alone, since his ailing wife was in a nursing home.

The one who was approached reportedly said, “We don’t like go pun dem wock, when we go pun dem wock, they (the victims) don’t come out alive.”

Nevertheless, the two 15-year-old boys agreed to rob Mr. Daybee.

DRAGGED FROM HIS BANNISTER

While one boy acted as the lookout, the other scaled the Dabee’s fence and pounced when the pensioner came outside his house.

The boy reportedly dragged Mr. Dabee from his banister.

The old man fell heavily, shattering his spine and sustaining head injuries.

Leaving the old man dead in his yard, the young killers then entered and ransacked the dead man’s house. Police said that they are still unsure what valuables the teen killers took.

CRIMINAL RECORDS

But this was not the first time that the two alleged killers have been implicated in serious crimes.

One teen, who attends a city school, was previously charged with stealing cash belonging to a church from his grandfather, who is a pastor. Although the culprit was charged, his grandfather caused the matter to be dismissed.

“After that, we kept him under surveillance and had him reporting to the station ever week,” a police official said.

Kaieteur News understands that after Mr. Dabee was murdered, the lad’s grandfather had expressed concern that his grandson might be involved.

Police said that the lad’s accomplice and others were charged for allegedly robbing a prison officer. However, the rank reportedly declined to give further evidence.

One lad lives with his grandmother, and the other with his mother.

One police investigation said that he is “not surprised” at the age of Mr. Dabee’s killers.

“The older ones (criminals) are trying to avoid (killing), but the younger ones do whatever they (feel) they have to do.”

Family members found Dabee’s lifeless and battered body in his yard on August 27, after repeatedly trying to contact him by phone.

The pensioner was found lying at the bottom of the back stairs of his two storey, wooden house. His body bore injuries to the head and near the right eye.

There were bloodstains on the ground next to a water barrel where the body was found. A huge, bloodstained stone was also found near the body.

Mr. Dabee appeared to be the victim of robbers, since his house was ransacked.

Relatives made the gruesome discovery after visiting Dabee, who had failed to turn up earlier in the day to visit his wife, 67-year old Bernice Dabee at the Mercy Care Residence.

Ramona Johnson, his daughter, and her husband, Leon Johnson, had arrived at his house with a meal for the elderly man.

Mr. Dabee’s son-in-law said that when they arrived at the house around 17:15 hrs, the gate was locked and the lights were still on.

Because he had not responded to their phone calls, they had assumed that he was either in the bathroom or in the yard.

After standing at the gate and calling repeatedly, the couple went to the Vigilance Police Station to express their concerns.

Returning to the home with a policeman, the visitors broke the lock on the gate and entered.

They then found the pensioner’s body.

A month before the tragedy, thieves broke into the house and tied up, beat and robbed the couple.

This left Mrs. Dabee so traumatised that relative placed her in the Mercy Care Residence, since the elderly woman refused to go back into the house.